PAHO Advisory On Logistic Disruptions And Upcoming Shipments



From the PAHO Regional Revolving Funds (RRF), we have observed increases ranging from 20 percent to more than 100 percent in air and/or maritime freight costs, as well as average delays of approximately one week, with the potential for greater impacts in the coming weeks.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA – We would like to provide an update on the current global logistics situation linked to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which is affecting air and ocean transport worldwide.

The closure of airspace, ports, and key logistics hubs, along with restrictions on fuel supply, is reducing transport capacity. This may result in delivery delays and, in particular, significant increases in freight costs, especially for supplies produced in Asia that are being rerouted through Europe.

From the PAHO Regional Revolving Funds (RRF), we have observed increases ranging from 20 percent to more than 100 percent in air and/or maritime freight costs, as well as average delays of approximately one week, with the potential for greater impacts in the coming weeks.

PAHO is working closely with suppliers and freight forwarders to prioritise critical shipments, adjust routes, and keep ministries and consignees informed of any changes to delivery plans.

In this context, we kindly invite member states to review their planned shipments and inventory levels and to consider postponing or rescheduling the dispatch of products that are not essential or urgent until the situation stabilises. This will help mitigate costs and ensure that limited logistics capacity is allocated to essential supplies.

We remain fully available to discuss your specific situation or planned shipments and are happy to have a conversation if helpful.

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