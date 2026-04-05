Geopolitical Tensions To Slow Global Growth, Intensify Inflation: SBI

Global economic growth is likely to face downward revisions while inflationary pressures may intensify amid escalating geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions, according to a recent report by SBI Research. The report, released ahead of India's upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, flagged growing uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment, noting that "global GDP growth forecast have not seen revisions so far, but downward revision seems imminent."

Rising Inflation and Stagflation Risks

Highlighting the impact of ongoing geopolitical conflicts, particularly in West Asia, the report said that disruptions in energy markets are beginning to transmit into broader economic indicators. It pointed out that "inflation is projected to increase and the pass-through of higher energy and metal prices reflect in prices," raising concerns about a renewed phase of global price instability.

The report further warned of a possible stagflationary scenario if current conditions persist. "Stagflation risk is higher in 2026 if war prolongs," it noted, adding that G20 inflation could be "projected 1.2% higher" due to sustained pressures from commodity markets.

Global and Indian Growth Outlook

The global growth outlook remains modest for now, with overall growth pegged at around 3.2 per cent, while India is expected to maintain relative resilience with a projected growth rate of 7.2 per cent in FY27. However, the evolving global situation, including trade disruptions and financial volatility, could weigh on these projections going forward.

Severe Energy Supply Disruptions

The report also underscored severe disruptions in energy supply chains, particularly due to constraints in key maritime routes. It cited that the "de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to regional infrastructure have produced the largest disruption to the global oil market in its history since 1973," significantly impacting oil flows and prices.

Impact on India's Economy

For India, these global developments are translating into heightened macroeconomic pressures. The report observed that "crude oil is adamant above $100/bbl, resulting in a jump in imported inflation," while the rupee has weakened beyond the 93 per dollar mark, exacerbating external vulnerabilities.

Imported Inflation a Key Concern

Imported inflation, in particular, is emerging as a major concern. The report noted that "imported inflation...is already at 5.4%...and is expected to increase considerably further," suggesting that consumer price inflation (CPI) may remain elevated in the coming quarters. It added that "CPI trajectory...may indicate more than 4.5% inflation for the next 3 quarters."

Overall, the report paints a cautious picture of the global and domestic economic landscape, marked by slowing growth, rising inflation, and heightened uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions and climate-related risks. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)