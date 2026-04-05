TN Polls: DMK's Karthik Mohan Confident Of Victory In Villivakkam

With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections near, DMK candidate Karthik Mohan on Sunday conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Villivakkam constituency. Karthik Mohan is the son of MK Mohan, the DMK MLA representing the Anna Nagar constituency. He has been fielded against AIADMK's SR Vijayakumar, who is an ex-MP.

Speaking to ANI while campaigning, Mohan expressed confidence in a victory, asserting that Villivakkam is a stronghold for the party. "The constituency is a strong DMK bastion, and I do not doubt victory here -- the only question is the margin. The support we receive is phenomenal," he said. He interacted with the people of the assembly, having conversations with residents while the electorate showered flower petals as he made his way.

Tamil Nadu Election Overview

The upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election would cover a total of 234 constituencies.

Key Alliances and Contest

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

Lok Poll Survey Projections

Meanwhile, a survey by Lok Poll on Wednesday projected a strong performance for the DMK-led alliance in the upcoming elections.

According to the findings, the DMK+ alliance is expected to secure between 181 and 189 seats with a 40.1 per cent vote share in the 234-member Assembly. The survey further indicated that the AIADMK-led alliance may win 38 to 42 seats with around 29 per cent vote share, while other players such as TVK could secure 8 to 10 seats with 23.9 per cent support. Smaller parties, including NTK and others, are projected to have minimal impact.

The projections underscore a potential advantage for the ruling alliance as it seeks re-election on the plank of welfare schemes and governance. However, opposition parties continue to challenge the DMK's claims, setting the stage for a closely contested electoral battle.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)