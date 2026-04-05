Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Special New Photoshoot Pictures Go Viral Check

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has just turned 30! She was born on April 5, 1996, in Virajpet. Rashmika is a big name in both South Indian cinema and Bollywood, and has delivered hits in both industries

To celebrate her birthday, Rashmika Mandanna dropped these new, glamorous photoshoot pictures. The photos are so stunning, it's really hard to take your eyes off them.

Rashmika is showing off a total killer look in this new photoshoot. She struck one amazing pose after another during the shoot. In every photo, she looks incredibly stylish and gorgeous. On this occasion, let's take a look at her film career.

After finishing her studies, Rashmika Mandanna stepped into the world of glamour and started with modelling. Soon after, she entered the acting world. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada romantic comedy 'Kirik Party', and her very first film was a hit.In her 12-year career, Rashmika Mandanna has worked in about 25 films. She has appeared in movies like 'Geetha Govindam', 'Dear Comrade', 'Bheeshma', 'Pushpa', 'Chamak', 'Sita Ramam', 'Good Bye', 'Varisu', 'Mission Majnu', 'Animal', 'Pushpa 2', 'Chhaava', 'Sikandar', 'Kubera', 'Thama', and 'The Girlfriend'. Most of her films have been big hits at the box office.

Looking ahead, Rashmika Mandanna has many fantastic films lined up. She will be seen in 'Cocktail 2', 'Myasa', 'Ranabali', 'Pushpa 2', and also a movie with director Atlee Kumar. Some of these films will release this year, while others are scheduled for 2027.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Baahubali 2's Record; Check Here