Manipur CM Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Announces Plans To Develop Jiribam As Model District

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 5 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government's primary objective is to restore peace and harmony in the state.

Currently on a three-day visit to the mixed-populated Jiribam district, which shares its border with southern Assam, the Chief Minister announced plans to develop the district into a model region.

Addressing media persons at the proposed site of the Inter State Truck Terminus in Jiribam, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh highlighted the district's significance in the state's peace-building efforts.

He noted that Jiribam has emerged as the first district where people from all communities gathered and shared a meal together following the unprecedented ethnic crisis that began on May 3, 2023.

Describing the gathering as a memorable milestone, the Chief Minister said the state government would explore the feasibility of developing tourism projects at the Truck Terminus site in consultation with the Town Planning Department, given the availability of ample land in the area.

Referring to his visit, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said that this was his second visit to the Jiribam district since assuming office on February 4.

He reiterated that strengthening bonds among different communities and restoring lasting peace remain central to his government's agenda.

As part of his visit, the Chief Minister also led a tree plantation drive at the site, organised by the Jiribam Forest Division.

Several BJP MLAs and senior state government officials joined him in planting saplings.

Earlier on Saturday, accompanied by State BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and nine party MLAs, the Chief Minister undertook his second visit to the district.

The delegation travelled over 220 km by road from Imphal to Jiribam via National Highway-37, completing the journey in around six hours.

This marked a significant road journey by a sitting Chief Minister since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023.

The route passes through Kangpokpi, a region predominantly inhabited by Kuki-Zo tribal communities, adding symbolic importance to the visit.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, members of the Meitei and Kuki communities have largely avoided travelling through areas dominated by each other.

During his interaction with residents in Jiribam on Saturday, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh reaffirmed that the state government is making all possible efforts to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the ethnic violence.

He assured continued assistance within the state's capacity.

"I may not be able to fulfil all your wishes, but I will continue to support each one of you in whatever way I can. Everyone aspires to return home, and our government is making every effort to assist IDPs in building new houses," the Chief Minister said.

He also added that Jiribam has set an example by becoming the first district in Manipur where communities have come together to restore peace after nearly three years of ethnic unrest.

During the programme, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh interacted with IDPs from Meitei, Kuki, Paite, and Hmar communities, listening to their concerns.

A Meitei woman expressed apprehension about returning home, while a young Hmar tribal girl highlighted the difficulties faced by people in remote areas in accessing government jobs.