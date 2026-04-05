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Former Israeli Leader Addresses Crimes in West Bank
(MENAFN) Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert stated on Saturday that Jews are involved in killings, "ethnic cleansing," and "crimes against humanity" in the West Bank.
During an interview with a broadcaster, Olmert remarked that such activities “would bring Israel to The Hague,” referencing the International Criminal Court (ICC) located in the Dutch city.
Speaking directly to Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy, he cautioned: “Save the country from this catastrophe. You will end up in The Hague.”
These comments come amid ongoing Israeli operations in the West Bank, which include killings, house demolitions, forced displacement, and the expansion of settlements since October 2023, alongside the genocide in Gaza.
The unrest in the West Bank has resulted in 1,340 Palestinian deaths, roughly 11,750 injuries, and nearly 22,000 arrests, with international observers raising concerns over a potential Israeli annexation of the region.
On November 21, 2024, the Pre-Trial Chamber I of the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to the Gaza conflict.
A ceasefire that began on October 10, 2025, sought to end a two-year conflict that claimed over 72,000 Palestinian lives, injured more than 171,000 people, and devastated roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.
During an interview with a broadcaster, Olmert remarked that such activities “would bring Israel to The Hague,” referencing the International Criminal Court (ICC) located in the Dutch city.
Speaking directly to Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy, he cautioned: “Save the country from this catastrophe. You will end up in The Hague.”
These comments come amid ongoing Israeli operations in the West Bank, which include killings, house demolitions, forced displacement, and the expansion of settlements since October 2023, alongside the genocide in Gaza.
The unrest in the West Bank has resulted in 1,340 Palestinian deaths, roughly 11,750 injuries, and nearly 22,000 arrests, with international observers raising concerns over a potential Israeli annexation of the region.
On November 21, 2024, the Pre-Trial Chamber I of the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to the Gaza conflict.
A ceasefire that began on October 10, 2025, sought to end a two-year conflict that claimed over 72,000 Palestinian lives, injured more than 171,000 people, and devastated roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.
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