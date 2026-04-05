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US Special Forces Rescue Second F-15 Crew Member in Iran
(MENAFN) US special operations forces successfully rescued the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet that was shot down over Iran, completing a tense 36-hour mission, according to reports citing US officials.
The operation, conducted in southwestern Iran, involved a high-risk effort to reach the missing American officer while units of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were reportedly attempting to intercept them. With this extraction, both crew members have now been recovered.
One official said the rescue was carried out by an elite commando team supported by extensive air assets, and all US personnel involved have since exited Iranian territory. Reports indicate that the pilot and weapons systems officer were able to communicate after ejecting. The pilot was retrieved within hours of the incident, while the second crew member was located and rescued more than a day later.
US special forces were deployed inside Iran on both Friday and Saturday as part of the search-and-rescue effort. During the extraction of the second crew member, US Air Force aircraft engaged Iranian forces to prevent them from reaching the site.
After the rescue, two transport planes intended to evacuate the personnel became stranded at a remote Iranian base. Commanders dispatched three replacement aircraft to complete the evacuation and destroyed the disabled planes to prevent them from being captured.
Reports note that US President Donald Trump and senior administration officials monitored the entire mission from the White House Situation Room.
The operation, conducted in southwestern Iran, involved a high-risk effort to reach the missing American officer while units of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were reportedly attempting to intercept them. With this extraction, both crew members have now been recovered.
One official said the rescue was carried out by an elite commando team supported by extensive air assets, and all US personnel involved have since exited Iranian territory. Reports indicate that the pilot and weapons systems officer were able to communicate after ejecting. The pilot was retrieved within hours of the incident, while the second crew member was located and rescued more than a day later.
US special forces were deployed inside Iran on both Friday and Saturday as part of the search-and-rescue effort. During the extraction of the second crew member, US Air Force aircraft engaged Iranian forces to prevent them from reaching the site.
After the rescue, two transport planes intended to evacuate the personnel became stranded at a remote Iranian base. Commanders dispatched three replacement aircraft to complete the evacuation and destroyed the disabled planes to prevent them from being captured.
Reports note that US President Donald Trump and senior administration officials monitored the entire mission from the White House Situation Room.
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