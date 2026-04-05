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Erdogan, Zelenskyy Meet in Istanbul to Discuss Peace, Regional Cooperation

Erdogan, Zelenskyy Meet in Istanbul to Discuss Peace, Regional Cooperation


2026-04-05 04:52:11
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Saturday to review progress on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict and to discuss broader regional and global issues, according to official Turkish sources.

During the discussions, Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s support for ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, stressing the need for increased peace and stability in the region. He also highlighted the importance of safe navigation in the Black Sea and the security of energy supplies.

Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s commitment to expanding bilateral trade with Ukraine and confirmed that Ankara will continue to take steps to strengthen economic ties. He also expressed approval of Ukraine’s efforts to enhance relations with Gulf nations.

The meeting came a day after Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone as part of continued diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

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