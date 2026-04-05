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Erdogan, NATO Chief Discuss Global Tensions

Erdogan, NATO Chief Discuss Global Tensions


2026-04-05 04:50:51
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte held a discussion on Saturday addressing both regional and worldwide developments, along with matters affecting the alliance, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the phone conversation, President Erdogan noted that the situation surrounding Iran is approaching a geostrategic stalemate and called on the global community to intensify efforts to end the ongoing conflict, as reported on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan emphasized NATO’s backing of Türkiye’s air defense, highlighting that the alliance’s recent display of unity once more confirmed its deterrence capability. NATO recently intercepted and neutralized ballistic projectiles that had entered Turkish airspace.

He further stated that Türkiye continues to pursue initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In addition, Erdogan commemorated NATO’s 77th anniversary during the conversation, reiterating hopes that the upcoming summit in Ankara this July will result in measures designed to strengthen the alliance’s resilience and effectiveness against future threats.

Türkiye, one of NATO’s longest-standing members since joining in 1952 nearly 75 years ago, maintains the second-largest military force within the alliance.

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