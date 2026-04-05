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Iran Sees Over Twenty Strikes on Its Health System, WHO Says
(MENAFN) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) raised the alarm early Friday, disclosing that Iran has endured more than 20 verified strikes on its healthcare infrastructure since the beginning of March, as the US-Israeli military campaign against the country continues to exact a devastating toll.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus detailed the findings in a post on X, the US social media platform, stating: "Since 1 March, WHO has verified over 20 attacks on health care in Iran, resulting in at least nine deaths, including that of an infectious diseases health worker and a member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society."
Ghebreyesus specifically flagged a cluster of recent strikes in the capital Tehran, naming three targeted sites: the Pasteur Institute, Delaram Sina Psychiatric Hospital, and the Tofigh Daru pharmaceutical facility — underscoring the breadth of damage being inflicted on the country's civilian medical network.
The WHO chief issued a broader warning on the conflict's humanitarian ripple effects, writing: "The conflict in Iran, and the region, is impacting the delivery of health services and the safety of health workers, patients, and civilians present at health facilities. Peace is the best medicine."
The crisis traces back to February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated air offensive against Iran, an assault that has since killed more than 1,340 people — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The strikes triggered swift Iranian retaliation in the form of drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations, inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation and financial markets.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus detailed the findings in a post on X, the US social media platform, stating: "Since 1 March, WHO has verified over 20 attacks on health care in Iran, resulting in at least nine deaths, including that of an infectious diseases health worker and a member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society."
Ghebreyesus specifically flagged a cluster of recent strikes in the capital Tehran, naming three targeted sites: the Pasteur Institute, Delaram Sina Psychiatric Hospital, and the Tofigh Daru pharmaceutical facility — underscoring the breadth of damage being inflicted on the country's civilian medical network.
The WHO chief issued a broader warning on the conflict's humanitarian ripple effects, writing: "The conflict in Iran, and the region, is impacting the delivery of health services and the safety of health workers, patients, and civilians present at health facilities. Peace is the best medicine."
The crisis traces back to February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated air offensive against Iran, an assault that has since killed more than 1,340 people — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The strikes triggered swift Iranian retaliation in the form of drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations, inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global aviation and financial markets.
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