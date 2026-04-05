TN Polls: Congress Likely To Announce Melur Candidate Today Amid Intense Lobbying

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The Congress party is likely to announce its candidate for the Melur Assembly constituency soon, with the decision expected later on Sunday as the deadline for filing nominations approaches.

The delay has sparked intense speculation and internal discussions within party circles, given the number of prominent aspirants vying for the seat.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and counting set for May 4, political activity has intensified across the state. The polls are set to witness a four-cornered contest involving the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-led alliance, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

As part of the DMK alliance, the Congress party has been allotted 28 Assembly constituencies, including key seats such as Ponneri (SC), Sriperumbudur (SC), Sholinghur, Ooty, Erode East, Aranthangi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikudi, Sivakasi, Thiruvadanai, and Srivaikuntam.

Other constituencies include Velachery, Uthangarai (SC), Thuraiyur (SC), Kavundampalayam, Athur (SC), Pennagaram, Singanallur, Ambasamudram, Krishnagiri, Usilampatti, Sankarankovil, and Melur.

The Congress high command, through its All India General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, recently released the list of candidates for 27 out of the 28 constituencies, leaving Melur as the only seat pending.

The omission has triggered a flurry of speculation within the party. Multiple aspirants are said to be in the fray for the Melur ticket. Among them is a local businessman and an advocate for whom recommendations are being strongly made by the state leaders.

Party insiders suggest that the presence of several influential contenders has made the decision more complex, prompting the leadership to delay the announcement to avoid internal friction.

The final decision is believed to have been deferred after consultations with senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi. Efforts were reportedly underway to finalise the candidate, and an official announcement is expected later in the day, bringing clarity to one of the most closely watched constituencies in the state.