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Armenia’s Ruling Party Chooses Pashinyan for Early Elections
(MENAFN) Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, was unanimously chosen on Saturday as the Civil Contract party’s nominee for prime minister in the upcoming early parliamentary elections scheduled for June.
As reported by a state news agency, the Civil Contract party confirmed its roster of candidates during an extraordinary party assembly.
The national parliamentary elections are planned for June 7. Pashinyan has held the office of prime minister since 2018.
As reported by a state news agency, the Civil Contract party confirmed its roster of candidates during an extraordinary party assembly.
The national parliamentary elections are planned for June 7. Pashinyan has held the office of prime minister since 2018.
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