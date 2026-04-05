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Somali Forces Kill al-Shabaab Bomb Experts
(MENAFN) At least nine al-Shabaab militants, including prominent bomb-making specialists, were eliminated in operations conducted by Somali intelligence in coordination with international forces in the southern Lower Shabelle region on Saturday.
During the raid, six heavy machinery units used by the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group for producing explosives were also destroyed, according to a statement from Somalia’s Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).
The agency confirmed that those killed included "senior commanders" Abiikar Nuur, who supervised the group’s engines and vehicles, and Abdifitah Mohamed Hassan, the chief mechanic responsible for assembling car bombs.
“These planned operations are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Khawarij bases and organizational networks, while preventing future terrorist plots,” the NISA statement emphasized. The term Khawarij is used by the Somali government to refer to the al-Shabaab group.
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for over 16 years, regularly targeting security personnel, government officials, and civilians.
Since July of last year, the Somali army, with assistance from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has intensified military operations to weaken the group and bolster central government control.
During the raid, six heavy machinery units used by the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group for producing explosives were also destroyed, according to a statement from Somalia’s Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).
The agency confirmed that those killed included "senior commanders" Abiikar Nuur, who supervised the group’s engines and vehicles, and Abdifitah Mohamed Hassan, the chief mechanic responsible for assembling car bombs.
“These planned operations are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Khawarij bases and organizational networks, while preventing future terrorist plots,” the NISA statement emphasized. The term Khawarij is used by the Somali government to refer to the al-Shabaab group.
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for over 16 years, regularly targeting security personnel, government officials, and civilians.
Since July of last year, the Somali army, with assistance from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has intensified military operations to weaken the group and bolster central government control.
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