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Iran Denies Reports of Failed Negotiations with US
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, dismissed claims circulating in US media suggesting that negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict—reportedly facilitated by Pakistan—had collapsed.
In a public statement, Araghchi pushed back against the reports, asserting: "Iran's position is being misrepresented by US media,” he said on a social media platform.
His remarks followed claims made a day earlier by a US publication alleging that Tehran was unwilling to participate in upcoming discussions in Islamabad and viewed American demands as unacceptable.
Contrary to those reports, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and reaffirmed Iran’s openness to engagement. “We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," said the Iranian foreign minister.
“Long live Pakistan," Araghchi wrote at the end of his statement in Urdu, Pakistan's national language.
According to reports, officials in Islamabad quickly responded, welcoming the clarification and expressing appreciation for Araghchi’s remarks.
Pakistan has been positioning itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, relying on its diplomatic relations with both countries as well as its strategic and defense ties with China and Saudi Arabia.
In a public statement, Araghchi pushed back against the reports, asserting: "Iran's position is being misrepresented by US media,” he said on a social media platform.
His remarks followed claims made a day earlier by a US publication alleging that Tehran was unwilling to participate in upcoming discussions in Islamabad and viewed American demands as unacceptable.
Contrary to those reports, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and reaffirmed Iran’s openness to engagement. “We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," said the Iranian foreign minister.
“Long live Pakistan," Araghchi wrote at the end of his statement in Urdu, Pakistan's national language.
According to reports, officials in Islamabad quickly responded, welcoming the clarification and expressing appreciation for Araghchi’s remarks.
Pakistan has been positioning itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, relying on its diplomatic relations with both countries as well as its strategic and defense ties with China and Saudi Arabia.
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