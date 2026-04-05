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Lebanon's Death Toll Surpasses 1,400 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed Saturday that Israeli military operations have claimed at least 1,422 lives since hostilities resumed on March 2, with the human cost showing no signs of slowing.
The ministry's statement revealed that beyond the fatalities, 4,294 people have sustained injuries since the campaign began. In a stark illustration of the conflict's accelerating pace, 54 deaths and 156 additional injuries were recorded within a single 24-hour window.
Israel launched a combined air and ground assault on southern Lebanon following a cross-border offensive by the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on March 2 — a dramatic breakdown of the ceasefire agreement that had been in place since November 2024.
Hezbollah, for its part, has unleashed successive rocket barrages targeting Israeli territory since early March. The group has framed the escalation as direct retaliation — both for ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanese soil and for the death of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
The ministry's statement revealed that beyond the fatalities, 4,294 people have sustained injuries since the campaign began. In a stark illustration of the conflict's accelerating pace, 54 deaths and 156 additional injuries were recorded within a single 24-hour window.
Israel launched a combined air and ground assault on southern Lebanon following a cross-border offensive by the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on March 2 — a dramatic breakdown of the ceasefire agreement that had been in place since November 2024.
Hezbollah, for its part, has unleashed successive rocket barrages targeting Israeli territory since early March. The group has framed the escalation as direct retaliation — both for ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanese soil and for the death of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
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