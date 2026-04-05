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Three Palestinians Killed in Israeli Drone Strike on Gaza
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in the early hours of Sunday after an Israeli drone struck a group of Palestinian security personnel in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, medical sources and witnesses reported.
Medical sources told media that the victims were transported to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and Al-Shifa Hospital in the city's west following the strike. Witnesses on the ground said the drone hit a gathering of Palestinian security personnel near Al-Shawa Square.
The Sunday strike was not an isolated incident. Earlier Saturday, one Palestinian was killed and three others injured when a separate Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the central Gaza Strip. Additional parts of the besieged enclave also came under Israeli gunfire and naval shelling. The Israeli army offered no immediate comment on any of the attacks.
The strikes are part of what Gaza's Health Ministry describes as a pattern of daily ceasefire violations by Israel, which has killed 713 Palestinians and injured 1,940 since the truce took effect.
The ceasefire was intended to draw a definitive close to a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza that left more than 72,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, while reducing 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure to rubble. The UN has estimated the cost of reconstruction at approximately $70 billion.
Medical sources told media that the victims were transported to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and Al-Shifa Hospital in the city's west following the strike. Witnesses on the ground said the drone hit a gathering of Palestinian security personnel near Al-Shawa Square.
The Sunday strike was not an isolated incident. Earlier Saturday, one Palestinian was killed and three others injured when a separate Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the central Gaza Strip. Additional parts of the besieged enclave also came under Israeli gunfire and naval shelling. The Israeli army offered no immediate comment on any of the attacks.
The strikes are part of what Gaza's Health Ministry describes as a pattern of daily ceasefire violations by Israel, which has killed 713 Palestinians and injured 1,940 since the truce took effect.
The ceasefire was intended to draw a definitive close to a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza that left more than 72,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, while reducing 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure to rubble. The UN has estimated the cost of reconstruction at approximately $70 billion.
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