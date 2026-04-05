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Iran Raises Alarm Over Potential Radiation Threat from Attacks on Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, issued a warning on Saturday that ongoing US and Israeli strikes targeting the country’s nuclear infrastructure could trigger radioactive contamination affecting the wider region, urging swift intervention from the international community.
In correspondence addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, members of the Security Council, and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, Araghchi highlighted the environmental and humanitarian dangers linked to continued military actions against nuclear sites.
“These illegal attacks expose the entire region to a serious risk of radioactive contamination, which could have grave consequences for human health and the environment, and therefore must not be ignored,” he said in the letter, according to reports.
He emphasized that several of the facilities under attack are monitored under international agreements, specifically pointing to the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which he described as operating solely for civilian purposes under IAEA oversight.
Araghchi accused both Washington and Tel Aviv of repeatedly targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in recent months, while also criticizing global institutions for what he characterized as a lack of response.
“In less than nine months, the United States … and Israel … have launched two aggressive wars against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.
According to his statements, the absence of firm condemnation from international bodies has encouraged further escalation. He also expressed concern over remarks made by US officials indicating that nuclear installations, including Bushehr, could be considered potential targets.
“Now, high-ranking US officials, who have described international humanitarian law as ‘folly,’ have dared to declare that nuclear facilities are among their targets. The US Permanent Mission to the United Nations has publicly stated that attacks on the Bushehr nuclear power plant are "not out of the question,” he said.
In correspondence addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, members of the Security Council, and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, Araghchi highlighted the environmental and humanitarian dangers linked to continued military actions against nuclear sites.
“These illegal attacks expose the entire region to a serious risk of radioactive contamination, which could have grave consequences for human health and the environment, and therefore must not be ignored,” he said in the letter, according to reports.
He emphasized that several of the facilities under attack are monitored under international agreements, specifically pointing to the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which he described as operating solely for civilian purposes under IAEA oversight.
Araghchi accused both Washington and Tel Aviv of repeatedly targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in recent months, while also criticizing global institutions for what he characterized as a lack of response.
“In less than nine months, the United States … and Israel … have launched two aggressive wars against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.
According to his statements, the absence of firm condemnation from international bodies has encouraged further escalation. He also expressed concern over remarks made by US officials indicating that nuclear installations, including Bushehr, could be considered potential targets.
“Now, high-ranking US officials, who have described international humanitarian law as ‘folly,’ have dared to declare that nuclear facilities are among their targets. The US Permanent Mission to the United Nations has publicly stated that attacks on the Bushehr nuclear power plant are "not out of the question,” he said.
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