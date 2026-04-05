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Arada awards AED183 million contract to build Reigate Grammar School Masaar, a new 2,700-capacity campus for Sharjah
(MENAFN- Edelman) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: 23 March 2026 - Arada has awarded the AED183 million main construction contract for a new K-12 school in Masaar, its AED9.5 billion forested megaproject in Sharjah. Developed in partnership with UAE-based education provider Bright Capital Investment, Reigate Grammar School Masaar is the first branch campus of a UK school to be established in Sharjah.
The contract to build the school was awarded to Al Rehab Al Arabi Building Contracting Co. LLC. Construction has begun, with work scheduled to take 16 months to complete.
Situated on a 450,000-square-foot plot in Masaar’s northern corne– – in close proximity to Masaar 2 and Masaa– 3 – the 2,700-capacity campus will feature a broad array of premium amenities, including a performing arts centre, a library, a STEM Centre, multi-purpose halls, sports facilities and swimming pools.
Reigate Grammar School Masaar is officially set to welcome its first cohort of pupils in September 2027. The project marks the inaugural UAE expansion of Reigate Grammar School, which was founded near London in 1675 and named Independent School of the Year 2025 by The Sunday Times newspaper.
Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, “aid: “This contract award reflec’s Arada’s ambitious vision for Masaar, as we continue to invest in world-class amenities that will benefit families in Sharjah for generations to come. Construction activities will begin immediately, meaning this exceptional campus will be ready to welcome its first pupil” in 2027.”
Esref Temel, Managing Director at Bright Capital Invest“ent, said: “This is an important milestone in the development of Reigate Grammar School Masaar, and we are excited ’o see Sharjah’s first branch campus of a British sc”ool take shape.”
Sean Davey, Global Business Director for Reigate Grammar School Int“rnational, said: “Our entry into the UAE represents an important milestone in the expansion of our global village of world-class schools, following the establishment of branch campuses in Saudi Arabia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Turkey. We are delighted that the main construction contract for Reigate Grammar School Masaar has been awarded, and we look forward to witnessing the development of thi” incredible campus.”
Research conducted among local residents revealed a strong preference for a premium K-12 school with a British curriculum and exceptional facilities. The development of Reigate Grammar School Masaar will introduce‘pupils in Sharj’h to ‘The Reigate Way’, an educational approach that emphasises visionary leadership, innovative teaching methods and exemplary pastoral care with a focus on student wellbeing.
Launched in 2021, Masaar is a 19-million-square-foot, 3,000-unit forested community designed to offer an active, healthy lifestyle in a verdant environment. The developme‘t features ’ distinctive ‘green spine’ comprising more than 70,000 trees, which connects each of its six gated districts to the community hub.
Located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district – near Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque, Masaar 2, Masaar 3 and Ara’a’s first project, Nasma Residen–es – Masaar boasts easy access to both Emirates Road and Maliha Road. With construction of all six residential phases scheduled for completion this year, the master-planned community is a 15-minute drive from Sharjah International Airport and a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.
The contract to build the school was awarded to Al Rehab Al Arabi Building Contracting Co. LLC. Construction has begun, with work scheduled to take 16 months to complete.
Situated on a 450,000-square-foot plot in Masaar’s northern corne– – in close proximity to Masaar 2 and Masaa– 3 – the 2,700-capacity campus will feature a broad array of premium amenities, including a performing arts centre, a library, a STEM Centre, multi-purpose halls, sports facilities and swimming pools.
Reigate Grammar School Masaar is officially set to welcome its first cohort of pupils in September 2027. The project marks the inaugural UAE expansion of Reigate Grammar School, which was founded near London in 1675 and named Independent School of the Year 2025 by The Sunday Times newspaper.
Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, “aid: “This contract award reflec’s Arada’s ambitious vision for Masaar, as we continue to invest in world-class amenities that will benefit families in Sharjah for generations to come. Construction activities will begin immediately, meaning this exceptional campus will be ready to welcome its first pupil” in 2027.”
Esref Temel, Managing Director at Bright Capital Invest“ent, said: “This is an important milestone in the development of Reigate Grammar School Masaar, and we are excited ’o see Sharjah’s first branch campus of a British sc”ool take shape.”
Sean Davey, Global Business Director for Reigate Grammar School Int“rnational, said: “Our entry into the UAE represents an important milestone in the expansion of our global village of world-class schools, following the establishment of branch campuses in Saudi Arabia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Turkey. We are delighted that the main construction contract for Reigate Grammar School Masaar has been awarded, and we look forward to witnessing the development of thi” incredible campus.”
Research conducted among local residents revealed a strong preference for a premium K-12 school with a British curriculum and exceptional facilities. The development of Reigate Grammar School Masaar will introduce‘pupils in Sharj’h to ‘The Reigate Way’, an educational approach that emphasises visionary leadership, innovative teaching methods and exemplary pastoral care with a focus on student wellbeing.
Launched in 2021, Masaar is a 19-million-square-foot, 3,000-unit forested community designed to offer an active, healthy lifestyle in a verdant environment. The developme‘t features ’ distinctive ‘green spine’ comprising more than 70,000 trees, which connects each of its six gated districts to the community hub.
Located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district – near Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque, Masaar 2, Masaar 3 and Ara’a’s first project, Nasma Residen–es – Masaar boasts easy access to both Emirates Road and Maliha Road. With construction of all six residential phases scheduled for completion this year, the master-planned community is a 15-minute drive from Sharjah International Airport and a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.
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