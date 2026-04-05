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US-Israeli Strike Hits Iran Petrochemical Hub, Five Confirmed Dead
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed and 170 others wounded after US-Israeli strikes targeted petrochemical facilities in southwestern Iran, state media reported.
A news agency quoted a local official in Khuzestan province as confirming the strike hit multiple companies within the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone for petrochemicals. The official noted that the injured received prompt medical attention, with the majority discharged following outpatient treatment.
Earlier reports had painted a less severe picture. Iran's semi-official media initially reported at least five wounded in the US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran's Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones — figures that were later revised sharply upward by state media.
Fars further reported that the strikes struck the Fajr, Rejal, and Amir-Kabir petrochemical facilities across Khuzestan province, citing a provincial deputy governor for security. While portions of the Bandar Imam petrochemical site sustained damage, the Amir-Kabir facility was reported undamaged.
The assault represents the latest escalation in a conflict that ignited on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran — a campaign that has now killed more than 1,340 people, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since responded with rolling waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military personnel and infrastructure.
A news agency quoted a local official in Khuzestan province as confirming the strike hit multiple companies within the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone for petrochemicals. The official noted that the injured received prompt medical attention, with the majority discharged following outpatient treatment.
Earlier reports had painted a less severe picture. Iran's semi-official media initially reported at least five wounded in the US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran's Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones — figures that were later revised sharply upward by state media.
Fars further reported that the strikes struck the Fajr, Rejal, and Amir-Kabir petrochemical facilities across Khuzestan province, citing a provincial deputy governor for security. While portions of the Bandar Imam petrochemical site sustained damage, the Amir-Kabir facility was reported undamaged.
The assault represents the latest escalation in a conflict that ignited on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran — a campaign that has now killed more than 1,340 people, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since responded with rolling waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military personnel and infrastructure.
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