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Gulf Medical University’s College of Pharmacy Earns Global Recognition in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026
(MENAFN- healthmagazine) Gulf Medical University has achieved a significant global milestone, with its College of Pharmacy being ranked in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Pharmacy & Pharmacology, placing the University in the 351–400 band worldwide.
This recognition reinforces the University’s growing global presence and academic strength, positioning it among a select group of institutions delivering excellence in pharmaceutical education and research. Notably, GMU stands among only five institutions out of the ten UAE universities offering undergraduate pharmacy programs to achieve this distinction, and among just 32 Arab universities recognized globally in this subject area.
The ranking reflects the University’s sustained focus on academic rigor, research impact, and industry relevance, all of which are deeply embedded in its integrated ecosystem of education, healthcare, and research. It also highlights the collective contributions of faculty, students, alumni, and leadership in elevating the College of Pharmacy’s reputation on the global stage.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad AlShorbagy, Dean of the College of Pharmacy, commented: “This recognition is a proud moment for all of us at the College of Pharmacy. It reflects the strength of our academic programs, the dedication of our faculty, and the passion of our students. We are committed to continuously advancing pharmacy education, fostering innovation, and preparing graduates who are ready to contribute meaningfully to healthcare systems worldwide.”
Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, added: “This achievement underscores our vision of positioning Gulf Medical University as a globally influential institution in medical education, research, and clinical training. Recognition in the QS World University Rankings by Subject is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, diversity, and academic excellence. We will continue to build on this momentum and strengthen our global footprint.”
The College of Pharmacy at Gulf Medical University is widely recognized for its forward-looking curriculum, strong research orientation, and hands-on clinical training. The College plays a vital role in shaping competent pharmacy professionals equipped to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare systems.
Admissions are now open at Gulf Medical University, offering 45 accredited programs across Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, AI in Healthcare, and Healthcare Management. With a vibrant academic community with students representing from over 111 countries, the University provides a truly global learning environment that prepares graduates for impactful careers worldwide.
As Gulf Medical University celebrates this milestone, the institution remains focused on shaping the future of healthcare through innovation, impactful research, and the development of highly skilled, future-ready pharmacy professionals.
This recognition reinforces the University’s growing global presence and academic strength, positioning it among a select group of institutions delivering excellence in pharmaceutical education and research. Notably, GMU stands among only five institutions out of the ten UAE universities offering undergraduate pharmacy programs to achieve this distinction, and among just 32 Arab universities recognized globally in this subject area.
The ranking reflects the University’s sustained focus on academic rigor, research impact, and industry relevance, all of which are deeply embedded in its integrated ecosystem of education, healthcare, and research. It also highlights the collective contributions of faculty, students, alumni, and leadership in elevating the College of Pharmacy’s reputation on the global stage.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad AlShorbagy, Dean of the College of Pharmacy, commented: “This recognition is a proud moment for all of us at the College of Pharmacy. It reflects the strength of our academic programs, the dedication of our faculty, and the passion of our students. We are committed to continuously advancing pharmacy education, fostering innovation, and preparing graduates who are ready to contribute meaningfully to healthcare systems worldwide.”
Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, added: “This achievement underscores our vision of positioning Gulf Medical University as a globally influential institution in medical education, research, and clinical training. Recognition in the QS World University Rankings by Subject is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, diversity, and academic excellence. We will continue to build on this momentum and strengthen our global footprint.”
The College of Pharmacy at Gulf Medical University is widely recognized for its forward-looking curriculum, strong research orientation, and hands-on clinical training. The College plays a vital role in shaping competent pharmacy professionals equipped to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare systems.
Admissions are now open at Gulf Medical University, offering 45 accredited programs across Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, AI in Healthcare, and Healthcare Management. With a vibrant academic community with students representing from over 111 countries, the University provides a truly global learning environment that prepares graduates for impactful careers worldwide.
As Gulf Medical University celebrates this milestone, the institution remains focused on shaping the future of healthcare through innovation, impactful research, and the development of highly skilled, future-ready pharmacy professionals.
healthmagazine
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