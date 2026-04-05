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Austria Reaffirms Neutral Stance, Rejects Alignment with US Army Actions
(MENAFN) Austria’s vice chancellor made it clear on Saturday that the country will not align itself with the policies of former US President Donald Trump, emphasizing that Vienna’s long-standing neutrality remains firm and applies equally to issues such as American military aircraft passing through its airspace.
Addressing the matter publicly, Andreas Babler underscored the importance of maintaining a strict position regarding neutrality, particularly in the context of US military overflights. "In light of the overflights by US military aircraft through Austrian airspace, a clear line is needed: Our neutrality is non-negotiable and must be consistently upheld, especially now," he stated on a social media platform.
He further explained that even flights not directly involved in combat operations but providing logistical or strategic support should be carefully evaluated under Austria’s neutrality framework.
Reiterating his stance, Babler declared, "We are not part of Trump's chaotic policy and must not yield an inch here," stressing the government’s unwillingness to compromise on this principle.
Austria has adhered to a policy of neutrality since 1955, a doctrine that bars the country from joining military alliances or hosting foreign military installations within its borders.
These remarks come amid ongoing regional conflict, now in its second month, involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. According to reports, the war, which began on Feb. 28, has resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations where US forces are stationed.
Meanwhile, calls from Trump urging European NATO members to deploy naval forces to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz have been met with reluctance from several major allies. According to reports, these countries have expressed reservations about participating, citing differing strategic priorities and concerns over the alliance’s role, as well as noting that the conflict was initiated without prior consultation with NATO partners.
Addressing the matter publicly, Andreas Babler underscored the importance of maintaining a strict position regarding neutrality, particularly in the context of US military overflights. "In light of the overflights by US military aircraft through Austrian airspace, a clear line is needed: Our neutrality is non-negotiable and must be consistently upheld, especially now," he stated on a social media platform.
He further explained that even flights not directly involved in combat operations but providing logistical or strategic support should be carefully evaluated under Austria’s neutrality framework.
Reiterating his stance, Babler declared, "We are not part of Trump's chaotic policy and must not yield an inch here," stressing the government’s unwillingness to compromise on this principle.
Austria has adhered to a policy of neutrality since 1955, a doctrine that bars the country from joining military alliances or hosting foreign military installations within its borders.
These remarks come amid ongoing regional conflict, now in its second month, involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. According to reports, the war, which began on Feb. 28, has resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations where US forces are stationed.
Meanwhile, calls from Trump urging European NATO members to deploy naval forces to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz have been met with reluctance from several major allies. According to reports, these countries have expressed reservations about participating, citing differing strategic priorities and concerns over the alliance’s role, as well as noting that the conflict was initiated without prior consultation with NATO partners.
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