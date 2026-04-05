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Erdoğan Hosts Zelenskyy to Discuss Efforts to End Russia-Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Saturday for wide-ranging talks aimed at accelerating efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, while also addressing broader regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate confirmed.
During the meeting, Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara's unwavering commitment to facilitating negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, stressing that the region is in urgent need of greater peace and stability, according to a statement published on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Erdoğan also raised the issue of Black Sea navigation security, underscoring its critical importance, while highlighting the need to safeguard regional energy supply chains. On the economic front, the Turkish leader expressed a firm resolve to expand bilateral trade with Ukraine, pledging that Ankara would continue taking concrete steps toward that objective.
Erdoğan additionally conveyed his approval of Ukraine's ongoing push to deepen ties with Gulf nations, according to the statement.
Saturday's face-to-face meeting came just one day after Erdoğan held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin — part of Türkiye's sustained diplomatic drive to broker an end to the protracted conflict in Ukraine.
During the meeting, Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara's unwavering commitment to facilitating negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, stressing that the region is in urgent need of greater peace and stability, according to a statement published on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Erdoğan also raised the issue of Black Sea navigation security, underscoring its critical importance, while highlighting the need to safeguard regional energy supply chains. On the economic front, the Turkish leader expressed a firm resolve to expand bilateral trade with Ukraine, pledging that Ankara would continue taking concrete steps toward that objective.
Erdoğan additionally conveyed his approval of Ukraine's ongoing push to deepen ties with Gulf nations, according to the statement.
Saturday's face-to-face meeting came just one day after Erdoğan held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin — part of Türkiye's sustained diplomatic drive to broker an end to the protracted conflict in Ukraine.
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