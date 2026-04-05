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AviLease closes the market at London Stock Exchange in celebration of its inaugural bond issuance
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) London, United Kingdom – 1 April 2026 - AviLease, the global aircraft leasing company headquartered in Riyadh, today closed the market at the London Stock Exchange to celebrate the listing of its inaugural 5-year USD 850 million bond in 144A/Reg S format on the International Securities Market (ISM).
The offering in November last year attracted strong global investor demand with more than 3.75 times oversubscription, marking AviLease’s first transaction in the debt capital markets.
Edward O’Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of AviLease said: "We are delighted that our debut bond has been listed on the London Stock Exchange ISM. This marks the opening of the unsecured debt capital markets as a new funding channel for AviLease, following the investment grade ratings we obtained from Moody’s and Fitch last year. It is an important new chapter for the company and a major milestone on our way to becoming a top-10 global aircraft lessor."
The offering in November last year attracted strong global investor demand with more than 3.75 times oversubscription, marking AviLease’s first transaction in the debt capital markets.
Edward O’Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of AviLease said: "We are delighted that our debut bond has been listed on the London Stock Exchange ISM. This marks the opening of the unsecured debt capital markets as a new funding channel for AviLease, following the investment grade ratings we obtained from Moody’s and Fitch last year. It is an important new chapter for the company and a major milestone on our way to becoming a top-10 global aircraft lessor."
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