Multiple Fires At Abu Dhabi's Borouge Factory After Interception Operations Suspended

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Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to several fires that broke out at the Borouge Petrochemicals Factory caused by debris from a successful interception by air defence systems.

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The Abu Dhabi Media office announced that the operations at the factory have been suspended immediately pending an assessment of the damage.

It was confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far and that updates will be shared as new information becomes available.

Abu Dhabi authorities also urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid sharing unverified reports.

This is not the first incident of fires caused by debris from successful air defence interceptions at facilities in Abu Dhabi.

On April 3, Abu Dhabi authorities reported that operations at the Habshan gas facilities were temporarily suspended after a fire broke out, triggered by debris following successful air defence interceptions.

One Egyptian national tragically lost his life at the site, while four others, two Egyptians and two Pakistanis, sustained minor injuries.

In a separate incident on the same day, authorities also responded to falling debris in the Ajban area after another successful interception.

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