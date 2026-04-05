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Iran Spares Iraq from Strait of Hormuz Curbs
(MENAFN) Iran announced Saturday that Iraq would be spared from the shipping restrictions it has imposed on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, signaling a deliberate carve-out for its neighboring ally amid an intensifying regional war.
"Iraq has been excluded from the restrictions we are applying in the Strait of Hormuz," said Ibrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, according to semi-official media.
Zolfaqari confirmed the measures would remain firmly in place for ships linked to the US, Israel, and any nations deemed to be supporting them. He further framed the current conflict as a strategic opening to push American forces out of Iraqi territory altogether.
"The Iraqi and Iranian peoples will triumph together in this war against the United States and Israel," Zolfaqari added.
Tehran first imposed its Hormuz navigation restrictions on March 2, putting all vessels on notice that any attempt to transit the waterway without prior coordination risked being targeted. The consequences have been immediate and far-reaching — prior to the restrictions, approximately 20 million barrels of oil flowed through the strait daily. Since then, shipping and insurance costs have surged, oil prices have climbed, and alarm over the stability of the global economy has deepened considerably.
The crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated air offensive against Iran, killing more than 1,340 people to date — including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with relentless waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, widespread infrastructure damage, and severe disruption to global markets and aviation corridors.
"Iraq has been excluded from the restrictions we are applying in the Strait of Hormuz," said Ibrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, according to semi-official media.
Zolfaqari confirmed the measures would remain firmly in place for ships linked to the US, Israel, and any nations deemed to be supporting them. He further framed the current conflict as a strategic opening to push American forces out of Iraqi territory altogether.
"The Iraqi and Iranian peoples will triumph together in this war against the United States and Israel," Zolfaqari added.
Tehran first imposed its Hormuz navigation restrictions on March 2, putting all vessels on notice that any attempt to transit the waterway without prior coordination risked being targeted. The consequences have been immediate and far-reaching — prior to the restrictions, approximately 20 million barrels of oil flowed through the strait daily. Since then, shipping and insurance costs have surged, oil prices have climbed, and alarm over the stability of the global economy has deepened considerably.
The crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated air offensive against Iran, killing more than 1,340 people to date — including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with relentless waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, widespread infrastructure damage, and severe disruption to global markets and aviation corridors.
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