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Drone Attack Triggers Fire at Oil Complex in Kuwait

Drone Attack Triggers Fire at Oil Complex in Kuwait


2026-04-05 04:04:45
(MENAFN) A drone attack triggered a fire at Kuwait's oil sector complex in the Shuwaikh area in the early hours of Sunday, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed.

The state-owned energy company reported no casualties, adding that emergency and firefighting crews had been swiftly deployed to bring the blaze under control.

The strike lands as the broader region remains on a war footing following the US and Israel's joint air offensive against Iran, launched Feb. 28 — a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has since unleashed a sustained wave of retaliatory drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military forces — inflicting casualties, battering critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global energy markets and international aviation networks.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the Kuwait strike, and authorities have not confirmed the missile's origin.

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