Fitzgerald Wins Qatar Open As Al Kaabi Finishes Runner-Up

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: English golfer Calum Fitzgerald claimed the Qatar Open Golf Championship title after a commanding final round, finishing the tournament with a total of 225 strokes, nine over par at Doha Golf Club yesterday.

The victory also secures him a coveted place in the next edition of prestigious Qatar Masters.

Fitzgerald, who also won the 2024 edition of the tournament, expressed his delight at returning to the top.

“I thank my father, who acted as my coach and was a great help throughout the tournament. The atmosphere was fantastic, and the course is one of the best in the world. I'm delighted to be back and to win the title two years after my 2024 victory,” he said.

QGA President Hamad Abdullah Al Mana crowned the winners in the presence of several other officials.

“I'm looking forward to returning again, this time at the Qatar Masters, where I will strive to reach the later stages of the tournament,” he said.

Qatar Golf Association (QGA) President Hamad Abdullah Al Mana crowned the winners while QGA General Secretary Fahad Nasser Al Nuaimi, and Board Member Mohammed Faisal Al Naimi were also present. QGA Technical Expert Mike Shoueiry and Member of QGA's Organising Committee Walid Saad hosted the presentation ceremony.

Qatari golfer Saleh Al Kaabi, the defending champion, finished second with a total of 12 over par after a strong performance throughout the competition. His compatriot, rising star Daniel Sokolov, claimed third place, just one stroke behind.

Other notable finishers included Dean Morris of the United Kingdom in fourth with the same score, England's Andrew Saunders in fifth at 14 over par, and Australia's Cam Craner in sixth with 24 over par.

Scotland's Gary Bowman was seventh, Sweden's Claes Beberg ninth, and Bolivian Pablo Hevia completed the top ten in tenth place at 30 over par.

Secretary General of the Qatar Golf Association Fahad Al Nuaimi praised the success of the 40th edition of the tournament.

“I would like to thank the Qatar Olympic Committee for allowing us to host this prestigious tournament, which is very dear to the Qatar Golf Association. This is especially significant as this is the 40th edition of the championship, which has been running for over 40 years since its inception in 1983 on the sand courses in Mesaieed,” he said.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the participation of international players and noted Fitzgerald's repeat victory.

“The English player succeeded in winning the title, repeating his achievement from two years ago in the 2024 edition, when he also won the title at the Doha Golf Club,” he added while praising the Qatari contingent.

“The second-place finish of Qatari national team players Saleh Al Kaabi and Daniel Sokolov demonstrates the excellent level they displayed in this year's edition alongside their fellow Qatari participants,” Al Nuaimi said.