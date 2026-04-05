Satellite Firm Planet Labs To Withhold Iran Imagery Indefinitely

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US-based satellite imaging firm Planet Labs has announced it will indefinitely restrict access to imagery of Iran and other conflict-affected areas in the Middle East, following a request from the administration of President Donald Trump.

The company confirmed in an email to customers on Saturday that the US government had asked satellite imagery providers to enforce an“indefinite withhold of imagery,” according to Al Jazeera report.

This move expands on an earlier 14-day delay imposed by Planet Labs on Middle East imagery, which itself followed an initial 96-hour restriction.

The company said those measures were intended to prevent hostile actors from exploiting the data to target the United States and its allies.

Planet Labs added that the new policy applies retroactively to imagery captured since March 9 and is expected to remain in place until the end of the ongoing conflict, which began on February 28 when US and Israeli forces launched aerial strikes on Iran.

Since then, the conflict has escalated across the region, with Iran responding through missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, US assets and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists, the California-based company said it would shift to a system of“managed distribution,” releasing selected imagery only when it does not pose security risks.

Under this approach, access will be granted on a case-by-case basis for urgent, mission-critical needs or where there is a clear public interest.

“These are extraordinary circumstances, and we are doing all we can to balance the needs of all our stakeholders,” the company said.

Satellite imagery plays a significant role in modern military operations, including target identification, weapons guidance, missile tracking, and communications. Analysts note that Iran may still obtain commercial satellite data through alternative channels, including third-party providers.

Beyond military use, such imagery is also vital for journalists and researchers studying remote or restricted regions.

sa