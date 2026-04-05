Binance Launches Chainceylon 2026 To Advance Blockchain Education Across Sri Lankan Universities

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Student-led initiative empowers youth with practical Web3 skills and builds sustainable campus networks

Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched ChainCeylon 2026, a flagship education program aimed at deepening blockchain literacy and promoting responsible crypto adoption across Sri Lankan universities.

The inaugural workshops, conducted at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, University of Kelaniya, Wayamba University, and University of Moratuwa, engaged 265 students in beginner-friendly sessions on on-chain analysis, real-world blockchain applications, and foundational digital asset principles. These interactive workshops emphasized not just potential opportunities, but also the importance of security, regulatory compliance, and prudent participation in the emerging Web3 ecosystem.

ChainCeylon 2026 goes beyond raising awareness by building a strong, student-led community. It empowers campus ambassadors to champion trustworthy education and foster a culture of responsible innovation. By combining practical skills with critical thinking around security and governance, the initiative equips Sri Lanka's youth with the tools to contribute safely and sustainably to the digital economy.

S.B. Seker said,“ChainCeylon 2026 reflects our commitment to cultivating a grassroots Web3 ecosystem by engaging directly with the next generation. Through blockchain education on university campuses and empowering student leaders as ambassadors, we are not only raising awareness but also equipping students with crucial knowledge on security best practices and the importance of regulatory compliance. This strategy builds a sustainable, community-driven network that will thrive beyond the tour. Ultimately, it equips students with the knowledge, opportunities, and platform to actively shape the future of Web3.”

As ChainCeylon expands nationwide, Binance aims to develop a pipeline of knowledgeable leaders who will promote user growth and advocate for best practices in crypto adoption. This initiative aligns with Sri Lanka's ambition to become a regional hub for blockchain innovation grounded in education and responsibility.