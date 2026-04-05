Sri Lankan Tech Startup Corzent Wins 'Best ICT Startup Organization' At South Asian Business Excellence Awards

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Corzent, a Sri Lanka and Dubai–based technology firm, has been named 'Best ICT Startup Organization' at the 9th South Asian Business Excellence Awards, held on 27 November in Colombo. One of the region's most competitive business recognition platforms spanning five countries, the awards celebrate excellence in business innovation and leadership across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

For Corzent, a boutique firm specialising in stable, dedicated engineering teams for startups and scaleups, securing this award against regional competitors reflects its strong technical foundations and disciplined execution.

“From the beginning, our ambition was not to build just another IT company, but to build a world-class engineering team,” said Sameera Gunasinghe, Co-Founder and CEO of Corzent.“This recognition at a regional level affirms that disciplined execution, technical excellence, and collective leadership can create an impact far beyond our size. Most importantly, this award reflects the dedication of our people-our engineers, designers, leaders, and support teams who consistently raise the bar for themselves and for our clients.”

Founded in 2021, Corzent has grown around a people-first culture, one that prioritises engineer wellbeing, career growth, and long-term team stability. In a local industry where tech brain drain remains a persistent challenge, Corzent's industry-leading low attrition rate has become one of its most valued differentiators, enabling the team continuity and institutional knowledge that international clients depend on.

That stability has enabled Corzent to build a strong delivery track record with international clients, particularly across Australia and Scandinavia, with specialisation in fintech, greentech, proptech, and construction technology, supported by engineering expertise in frameworks such as Angular and.

As Corzent continues to scale its operations across Colombo and Dubai, this award marks a significant step in the company's journey to become a trusted engineering partner for global startups and SMEs, proving that world-class engineering can be built, and retained, right here in Sri Lanka.