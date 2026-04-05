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Drone Strike Hits Gaza, Violating Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured early Sunday after an Israeli drone attack targeted a group of Palestinian security personnel in eastern Gaza City, according to medical officials and eyewitness reports.
Medical sources told a news agency that the victims were transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and Al-Shifa Hospital in the western part of the city. The strike reportedly targeted the Al-Tuffah area.
Witnesses stated that the attack struck a gathering of Palestinian security personnel near Al-Shawa Square.
On Saturday, in a separate incident, one Palestinian was killed and three others were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the central Gaza Strip.
Other areas across the enclave were also exposed to Israeli gunfire and naval bombardment, while the Israeli army did not immediately provide any comment on these incidents.
Israel has continued to carry out daily violations of a ceasefire agreement, resulting in the deaths of 713 Palestinians and the injury of 1,940 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The ceasefire was intended to halt a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza, which left over 72,000 people dead and 172,000 wounded, while destroying 90% of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations estimates that reconstruction costs could reach approximately $70 billion.
Medical sources told a news agency that the victims were transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and Al-Shifa Hospital in the western part of the city. The strike reportedly targeted the Al-Tuffah area.
Witnesses stated that the attack struck a gathering of Palestinian security personnel near Al-Shawa Square.
On Saturday, in a separate incident, one Palestinian was killed and three others were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the central Gaza Strip.
Other areas across the enclave were also exposed to Israeli gunfire and naval bombardment, while the Israeli army did not immediately provide any comment on these incidents.
Israel has continued to carry out daily violations of a ceasefire agreement, resulting in the deaths of 713 Palestinians and the injury of 1,940 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The ceasefire was intended to halt a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza, which left over 72,000 people dead and 172,000 wounded, while destroying 90% of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations estimates that reconstruction costs could reach approximately $70 billion.
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