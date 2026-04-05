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Strikes Hit Iran’s Petrochemical Sector
(MENAFN) At least five individuals lost their lives and around 170 more sustained injuries following a US-Israeli assault aimed at petrochemical installations in southwestern Iran, as reported by a news agency.
A regional authority from Khuzestan province, cited by the agency, indicated that the bombardment struck multiple firms located within the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone dedicated to petrochemicals.
The same official noted that those injured were given medical attention, with the majority released shortly afterward following outpatient treatment.
Earlier reports from a media outlet indicated that a minimum of five people had been injured in US-Israeli attacks targeting the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam specialized petrochemical zones in Iran.
The agency further stated that the strikes extended to the Fajr, Rejal, and Amir-Kabir petrochemical plants in Khuzestan province, referencing a provincial deputy governor responsible for security matters.
According to the report, certain sections of the Bandar Imam petrochemical complex sustained damage, whereas the Amir-Kabir facility remained unaffected.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel initiated a coordinated campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out retaliatory drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as at Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military bases.
A regional authority from Khuzestan province, cited by the agency, indicated that the bombardment struck multiple firms located within the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone dedicated to petrochemicals.
The same official noted that those injured were given medical attention, with the majority released shortly afterward following outpatient treatment.
Earlier reports from a media outlet indicated that a minimum of five people had been injured in US-Israeli attacks targeting the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam specialized petrochemical zones in Iran.
The agency further stated that the strikes extended to the Fajr, Rejal, and Amir-Kabir petrochemical plants in Khuzestan province, referencing a provincial deputy governor responsible for security matters.
According to the report, certain sections of the Bandar Imam petrochemical complex sustained damage, whereas the Amir-Kabir facility remained unaffected.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel initiated a coordinated campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out retaliatory drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as at Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military bases.
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