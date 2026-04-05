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Erdogan, Zelenskyy Hold Istanbul Talks
(MENAFN) Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Saturday to deliberate on initiatives aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, alongside wider regional and international issues, as stated by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Throughout the discussions, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s ongoing backing for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, stressing that the area requires enhanced peace and stability.
This was highlighted in a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He also noted that Türkiye places significant emphasis on ensuring secure navigation across the Black Sea, while pointing out the critical importance of maintaining reliable energy supply chains.
Additionally, Erdogan conveyed Türkiye’s commitment to expanding bilateral commerce with Ukraine, indicating that Ankara will persist in implementing essential measures to achieve this objective.
He further expressed approval of Ukraine’s initiatives to deepen its ties with Gulf nations, according to the same statement.
The meeting came after a phone conversation on Friday between Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, forming part of continuous diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end.
Throughout the discussions, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s ongoing backing for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, stressing that the area requires enhanced peace and stability.
This was highlighted in a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He also noted that Türkiye places significant emphasis on ensuring secure navigation across the Black Sea, while pointing out the critical importance of maintaining reliable energy supply chains.
Additionally, Erdogan conveyed Türkiye’s commitment to expanding bilateral commerce with Ukraine, indicating that Ankara will persist in implementing essential measures to achieve this objective.
He further expressed approval of Ukraine’s initiatives to deepen its ties with Gulf nations, according to the same statement.
The meeting came after a phone conversation on Friday between Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, forming part of continuous diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end.
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