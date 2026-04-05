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France Plans to Expand Its Missiles, Kamikaze Drones Stockpile
(MENAFN) France is moving to massively expand its arsenal of kamikaze drones and missiles before 2030, according to a draft military planning law reviewed by media, with French policymakers explicitly framing the buildup as preparation for a "war economy."
The 64-page document, due to be formally presented by the government next week, signals a decisive pivot toward munitions stockpiling over manpower and major equipment acquisitions — a strategic recalibration informed by the punishing rates at which the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts have drained Western arms reserves.
Under the draft's targets, loitering munitions — including kamikaze drones — are slated for a 400% increase, Safran-manufactured AASM Hammer guided bombs by 240%, and Aster and Mica missile stocks by 30%, all by 2030, media reported. The document states the effort is being carried out "with a view to preparing for a 'war economy,'" with investment directed toward "co-financing of priority production capacities."
Defense expenditure is projected to climb steadily under the plan — from €63.3 billion ($73 billion) in 2027 to €76.3 billion by 2030. Though enshrined in the planning legislation, those figures will nonetheless require annual parliamentary reauthorization once the bill passes.
Notably absent from the blueprint are plans to grow the size of France's armed forces or procure additional frontline hardware such as Rafale jets or frigates. Paris has also quietly abandoned the Eurodrone — a long-range reconnaissance initiative shared with Germany, Italy, and Spain — with no funding allocated to the chronically delayed program. A feasibility study into a follow-on to the Leclerc main battle tank, which has been operational since 1992, is however under consideration, according to the report.
The draft aligns squarely with French President Emmanuel Macron's sustained drive toward European "strategic autonomy" and reduced reliance on American military hardware. Earlier this week, Macron stated that he did not want Paris "to be the vassals of two hegemonic powers," elaborating: "We don't want to depend on the dominance, let's say on China, or we don't want to be too much exposed to the unpredictability of the US."
The announcement drew predictable pushback from Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused NATO of "seriously preparing for war against Russia and, in fact, not even hiding it." Russia has separately dismissed suggestions by NATO members that it could launch an offensive against the alliance within a matter of years, calling such assessments "nonsense" and an exercise in fearmongering.
The planning law has yet to be formally tabled before the French legislature.
The 64-page document, due to be formally presented by the government next week, signals a decisive pivot toward munitions stockpiling over manpower and major equipment acquisitions — a strategic recalibration informed by the punishing rates at which the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts have drained Western arms reserves.
Under the draft's targets, loitering munitions — including kamikaze drones — are slated for a 400% increase, Safran-manufactured AASM Hammer guided bombs by 240%, and Aster and Mica missile stocks by 30%, all by 2030, media reported. The document states the effort is being carried out "with a view to preparing for a 'war economy,'" with investment directed toward "co-financing of priority production capacities."
Defense expenditure is projected to climb steadily under the plan — from €63.3 billion ($73 billion) in 2027 to €76.3 billion by 2030. Though enshrined in the planning legislation, those figures will nonetheless require annual parliamentary reauthorization once the bill passes.
Notably absent from the blueprint are plans to grow the size of France's armed forces or procure additional frontline hardware such as Rafale jets or frigates. Paris has also quietly abandoned the Eurodrone — a long-range reconnaissance initiative shared with Germany, Italy, and Spain — with no funding allocated to the chronically delayed program. A feasibility study into a follow-on to the Leclerc main battle tank, which has been operational since 1992, is however under consideration, according to the report.
The draft aligns squarely with French President Emmanuel Macron's sustained drive toward European "strategic autonomy" and reduced reliance on American military hardware. Earlier this week, Macron stated that he did not want Paris "to be the vassals of two hegemonic powers," elaborating: "We don't want to depend on the dominance, let's say on China, or we don't want to be too much exposed to the unpredictability of the US."
The announcement drew predictable pushback from Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused NATO of "seriously preparing for war against Russia and, in fact, not even hiding it." Russia has separately dismissed suggestions by NATO members that it could launch an offensive against the alliance within a matter of years, calling such assessments "nonsense" and an exercise in fearmongering.
The planning law has yet to be formally tabled before the French legislature.
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