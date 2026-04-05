403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Five Dead as Fire Sweeps Through Lighter Factory in Bangladesh
(MENAFN) A devastating fire tore through a tin-shed gas lighter manufacturing facility in Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, Saturday afternoon, claiming at least five lives, according to an official statement.
Anwarul Islam, an officer with the media wing of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, told journalists that "so far, five bodies have been recovered, burned beyond recognition."
Emergency responders worked swiftly to contain the blaze, with fire department officials confirming it was brought under control by approximately 2:30 p.m. — less than two hours after the initial incident was reported. Search and recovery operations were still ongoing as of the latest update.
The factory's tin-shed construction and the highly flammable nature of gas lighter manufacturing materials are widely regarded as compounding factors in industrial fires of this kind, though the precise cause of Saturday's blaze has yet to be determined. The full extent of structural and material damage also remains unknown.
No official figure has been released regarding the number of workers present at the time of the fire, and it remains unclear whether additional casualties may be confirmed as rescue operations continue.
Anwarul Islam, an officer with the media wing of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, told journalists that "so far, five bodies have been recovered, burned beyond recognition."
Emergency responders worked swiftly to contain the blaze, with fire department officials confirming it was brought under control by approximately 2:30 p.m. — less than two hours after the initial incident was reported. Search and recovery operations were still ongoing as of the latest update.
The factory's tin-shed construction and the highly flammable nature of gas lighter manufacturing materials are widely regarded as compounding factors in industrial fires of this kind, though the precise cause of Saturday's blaze has yet to be determined. The full extent of structural and material damage also remains unknown.
No official figure has been released regarding the number of workers present at the time of the fire, and it remains unclear whether additional casualties may be confirmed as rescue operations continue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment