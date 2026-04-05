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India Resumes Iranian Oil Imports
(MENAFN) India declared on Saturday that it has restarted purchasing oil from Iran for the first time in seven years, as the continuing conflict in the Middle East has unsettled global energy supplies, especially across Asian nations.
This marks the first official statement by the South Asian country since 2019, when it halted Iranian oil imports following the expiration of US exemptions that had previously allowed buyers to acquire sanctioned Iranian crude.
“Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports,” India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wrote on US social media company X.
The ministry further explained that India sources crude oil from more than 40 nations, “with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations.”
It also emphasized: “India’s crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months.”
In the previous month, the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil purchases for a period of 30 days.
Based on the most recent figures, India obtains nearly half of its energy needs—valued at $180 billion in 2024—from the Middle East.
On February 28, the United States and Israel initiated an aerial campaign against Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths so far, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military facilities, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and significant disruptions to global markets and air travel.
This marks the first official statement by the South Asian country since 2019, when it halted Iranian oil imports following the expiration of US exemptions that had previously allowed buyers to acquire sanctioned Iranian crude.
“Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports,” India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wrote on US social media company X.
The ministry further explained that India sources crude oil from more than 40 nations, “with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations.”
It also emphasized: “India’s crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months.”
In the previous month, the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil purchases for a period of 30 days.
Based on the most recent figures, India obtains nearly half of its energy needs—valued at $180 billion in 2024—from the Middle East.
On February 28, the United States and Israel initiated an aerial campaign against Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths so far, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military facilities, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and significant disruptions to global markets and air travel.
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