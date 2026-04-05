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Iran Says Its Forces Struck Several U.S. Military Aircraft
(MENAFN) Iran's supreme military command claimed Saturday that its armed forces struck a significant array of American military assets the previous day, including a fighter jet, multiple drones, stealth cruise missiles, attack planes, and helicopters.
Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters — Iran's principal military command — announced that its forces targeted a U.S. fighter jet, three drones, two stealth cruise missiles, two U.S. A-10 attack planes, and two American Black Hawk helicopters in Friday's engagement.
Headquarters spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari said the aircraft were engaged by air defense units operating under a coordinated national defense network. According to the official news agency, the assets were "targeted by the air defense systems of the Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and army under the guidance of the country's integrated air defense network."
Zolfaghari further signaled that Tehran was progressively deploying domestically developed military technology, stating that "Iran's homegrown air defense systems are being unveiled one by one in the battlefield."
The latest exchange of fire follows a dramatic escalation that began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities — an offensive that killed Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and an undisclosed number of civilians. Iran retaliated swiftly, unleashing successive waves of missile and drone attacks against Israeli territory and U.S. military assets across the Middle East.
The claims have not yet been independently verified by U.S. or Israeli officials.
Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters — Iran's principal military command — announced that its forces targeted a U.S. fighter jet, three drones, two stealth cruise missiles, two U.S. A-10 attack planes, and two American Black Hawk helicopters in Friday's engagement.
Headquarters spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari said the aircraft were engaged by air defense units operating under a coordinated national defense network. According to the official news agency, the assets were "targeted by the air defense systems of the Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and army under the guidance of the country's integrated air defense network."
Zolfaghari further signaled that Tehran was progressively deploying domestically developed military technology, stating that "Iran's homegrown air defense systems are being unveiled one by one in the battlefield."
The latest exchange of fire follows a dramatic escalation that began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities — an offensive that killed Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and an undisclosed number of civilians. Iran retaliated swiftly, unleashing successive waves of missile and drone attacks against Israeli territory and U.S. military assets across the Middle East.
The claims have not yet been independently verified by U.S. or Israeli officials.
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