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US Revokes Residency Status of Soleimani Relatives
(MENAFN) The United States has withdrawn the lawful residency permits of two family members of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani. According to the State Department on Saturday, both individuals were taken into custody by federal authorities following the decision.
As outlined in an official statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed the cancellation of permanent resident status for Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, described as Soleimani’s niece, along with her daughter. After the order was implemented, the pair were detained and placed under the supervision of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Officials stated that Afshar had shown backing for Iran’s ruling establishment and the IRGC, which the US classifies as a terrorist group. The department also pointed to her activity on social media platforms, claiming she circulated Iranian state narratives and commended attacks targeting American personnel and military installations in the Middle East.
Authorities further revealed that Afshar’s husband has been prohibited from entering the United States.
In a separate but connected action earlier this month, Rubio rescinded the residency status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Iranian National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani, as well as her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. Both individuals have since departed the US and are barred from returning, the statement noted.
The department added that these measures were executed in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, emphasizing that the administration will not permit individuals who support what it described as anti-American terrorist regimes to remain in the country.
As outlined in an official statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed the cancellation of permanent resident status for Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, described as Soleimani’s niece, along with her daughter. After the order was implemented, the pair were detained and placed under the supervision of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Officials stated that Afshar had shown backing for Iran’s ruling establishment and the IRGC, which the US classifies as a terrorist group. The department also pointed to her activity on social media platforms, claiming she circulated Iranian state narratives and commended attacks targeting American personnel and military installations in the Middle East.
Authorities further revealed that Afshar’s husband has been prohibited from entering the United States.
In a separate but connected action earlier this month, Rubio rescinded the residency status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Iranian National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani, as well as her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. Both individuals have since departed the US and are barred from returning, the statement noted.
The department added that these measures were executed in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, emphasizing that the administration will not permit individuals who support what it described as anti-American terrorist regimes to remain in the country.
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