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Austria Reaffirms Neutrality Over U.S. Military Activity
(MENAFN) Austria’s vice chancellor emphasized on Saturday that the nation would not become entangled in President Donald Trump’s "chaotic policy," underlining that Vienna’s neutral stance remains "non-negotiable." He noted that this principle extends to the passage of U.S. military aircraft through Austrian airspace.
"In light of the overflights by US military aircraft through Austrian airspace, a clear line is needed: Our neutrality is non-negotiable and must be consistently upheld, especially now," stated Andreas Babler in a post on the U.S.-based social media platform X.
He further clarified that such aerial movements—even when missions do not directly enter combat areas but instead provide logistical or strategic backing—should still be carefully examined and questioned.
"We are not part of Trump's chaotic policy and must not yield an inch here," he stressed.
Austria has adhered to a policy of neutrality since 1955, a framework that forbids participation in military alliances and disallows the establishment of foreign military bases within its borders.
These comments emerged during the second month of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Since Feb. 28, the confrontation has reportedly resulted in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated by launching drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host American forces.
Meanwhile, Trump has urged NATO partners in Europe to deploy naval units to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz. However, several prominent member states have declined to take part, pointing to strategic disagreements and ongoing discussions regarding the alliance’s role. Some allies have also emphasized that the conflict was initiated without prior consultation with NATO members.
"In light of the overflights by US military aircraft through Austrian airspace, a clear line is needed: Our neutrality is non-negotiable and must be consistently upheld, especially now," stated Andreas Babler in a post on the U.S.-based social media platform X.
He further clarified that such aerial movements—even when missions do not directly enter combat areas but instead provide logistical or strategic backing—should still be carefully examined and questioned.
"We are not part of Trump's chaotic policy and must not yield an inch here," he stressed.
Austria has adhered to a policy of neutrality since 1955, a framework that forbids participation in military alliances and disallows the establishment of foreign military bases within its borders.
These comments emerged during the second month of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Since Feb. 28, the confrontation has reportedly resulted in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated by launching drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host American forces.
Meanwhile, Trump has urged NATO partners in Europe to deploy naval units to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz. However, several prominent member states have declined to take part, pointing to strategic disagreements and ongoing discussions regarding the alliance’s role. Some allies have also emphasized that the conflict was initiated without prior consultation with NATO members.
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