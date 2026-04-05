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U.S. Arrests Two Relatives of Iran's Soleimani
(MENAFN) U.S. federal agents have taken into custody two relatives of slain Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani — his niece and grand-niece — after Secretary of State Marco Rubio moved to strip them of their permanent resident status, the State Department confirmed Saturday.
Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are currently being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the State Department, with their arrests directly triggered by the revocation of their green cards.
The measures extended further still — Afshar's husband has additionally been prohibited from entering the United States, the State Department said.
The detentions come amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran, following President Donald Trump's renewed 48-hour ultimatum to Iran over access to the Strait of Hormuz issued earlier Saturday. The arrest of Soleimani's relatives signals an increasingly aggressive posture by the Trump administration toward individuals with ties to the Iranian government — Soleimani himself was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.
Neither ICE nor representatives for the detained individuals have issued public statements at the time of reporting.
Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are currently being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the State Department, with their arrests directly triggered by the revocation of their green cards.
The measures extended further still — Afshar's husband has additionally been prohibited from entering the United States, the State Department said.
The detentions come amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran, following President Donald Trump's renewed 48-hour ultimatum to Iran over access to the Strait of Hormuz issued earlier Saturday. The arrest of Soleimani's relatives signals an increasingly aggressive posture by the Trump administration toward individuals with ties to the Iranian government — Soleimani himself was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.
Neither ICE nor representatives for the detained individuals have issued public statements at the time of reporting.
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