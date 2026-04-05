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Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, warning of catastrophic consequences if Tehran fails to reach an agreement over access to the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post published Saturday on his Truth Social platform, Trump invoked his earlier ultimatum before sharpening his warning: "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," he wrote, adding, "Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them."
The latest threat marks another escalation in a series of shifting deadlines. On March 21, Trump warned he would "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants unless the country fully reopened the strategic waterway within 48 hours. Just two days later, however, he suspended planned strikes for five days, citing "productive conversations" with Tehran. He subsequently extended the deadline once more before Saturday's renewed warning.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes, remains a critical global chokepoint — making any military escalation in the region a matter of acute international concern.
Tehran has yet to issue an official response to the latest deadline.
In a post published Saturday on his Truth Social platform, Trump invoked his earlier ultimatum before sharpening his warning: "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," he wrote, adding, "Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them."
The latest threat marks another escalation in a series of shifting deadlines. On March 21, Trump warned he would "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants unless the country fully reopened the strategic waterway within 48 hours. Just two days later, however, he suspended planned strikes for five days, citing "productive conversations" with Tehran. He subsequently extended the deadline once more before Saturday's renewed warning.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes, remains a critical global chokepoint — making any military escalation in the region a matter of acute international concern.
Tehran has yet to issue an official response to the latest deadline.
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