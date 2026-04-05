Bengal Polls: Adhir Chowdhury Again Faces Protests From Trinamool Workers In Berhampore

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) Tensions escalated once more during Congress candidate Adhir Chowdhury's campaign rally in Berhampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, where he encountered 'go back' slogans from Trinamool Congress supporters in three different locations.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold an election rally in Berhampore later in the day. Meanwhile, a large number of Central forces and police were deployed to avoid an untoward incident.

Earlier in the morning, Adhir Chowdhury, the Congress candidate for the Baharampur Assembly constituency, set out on his election campaign. He commenced his procession from the Mohan Roy Para intersection in Ward No. 5 of the Berhampore Municipality. For the most part, he conducted his campaign on foot. He was accompanied by local Congress leaders and party workers. Following the unrest on Saturday, a heavy contingent of Central forces and police personnel were deployed since the very start of the campaign on Sunday.

However, he faced 'go back' slogans at three places -- in the Dayamoyee Kali Bari area of ​​ward number 3, Dayanagar intersection and Kandnagar Road areas -- where the Trinamool Congress workers protested. The police and Central forces present there managed to rein in the situation.

It may be noted that on Saturday evening, the West Bengal Police took disciplinary action against IC (Inspector-in-Charge) Berhampore and initiated action against four accused Trinamool Congress members for unlawful obstruction during the election campaign of Chowdhury.

On Saturday morning, Adhir Chowdhury was campaigning with his workers and supporters. He allegedly faced obstacles from the Trinamool Congress as soon as he entered ward number 19.

According to the senior Congress leader and former MP, "Trinamool Congress is systematically creating obstacles in the campaigning. They are scared of the election results; therefore, they have resorted to violence and intimidation."

However, local Trinamool Congress councillor Bhishmadev Karmakar dismissed the allegations. He said, "He is a traitor. He is trying to create chaos by bringing in outsiders. Local people have protested against him."

Incidentally, Adhir Chowdhury was also the subject of protests on Friday night. A group of Trinamool leaders and workers shouted 'go back' slogans on seeing him. The incident took place on Abdus Samad Road in Berhampore. Chowdhury had gone to the area to see a district Congress leader who is admitted to a nursing home due to illness. On his return, Trinamool workers allegedly shouted 'go back' slogans on seeing him.