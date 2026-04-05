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Egypt Announces Sweeping Electricity Price Increases
(MENAFN) Egypt's Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy announced sweeping electricity price increases for both commercial and residential consumers effective this April, attributing the move to the global energy crisis unleashed by the US-Israeli military conflict with Iran.
In an official statement issued late Saturday, the ministry described an "acute and unprecedented global crisis" engulfing all energy sectors — a direct consequence of the continuing war in the Gulf region — and said the severity of the situation had left authorities with no choice but to raise rates across select commercial and residential consumption brackets.
Commercial electricity consumers will face price hikes averaging approximately 20 percent across various usage tiers, according to the statement. On the residential side, households consuming 2,000 kWh per month or more will see rates rise by an average of 16 percent, while lower-consumption tiers falling beneath the 2,000 kWh threshold will see no change to their current rates.
Saturday's announcement follows a broader package of austerity measures the Egyptian government unveiled in late March in direct response to the deteriorating global energy landscape. Those measures included activating remote work protocols, scaling back fuel-intensive mega-projects, and slashing fuel allocations for all government vehicles by 30 percent.
Further belt-tightening steps encompassed reduced operating hours for shops, restaurants, cafes, and shopping malls, alongside a one-third reduction in street lighting and billboard illumination across the country.
In an official statement issued late Saturday, the ministry described an "acute and unprecedented global crisis" engulfing all energy sectors — a direct consequence of the continuing war in the Gulf region — and said the severity of the situation had left authorities with no choice but to raise rates across select commercial and residential consumption brackets.
Commercial electricity consumers will face price hikes averaging approximately 20 percent across various usage tiers, according to the statement. On the residential side, households consuming 2,000 kWh per month or more will see rates rise by an average of 16 percent, while lower-consumption tiers falling beneath the 2,000 kWh threshold will see no change to their current rates.
Saturday's announcement follows a broader package of austerity measures the Egyptian government unveiled in late March in direct response to the deteriorating global energy landscape. Those measures included activating remote work protocols, scaling back fuel-intensive mega-projects, and slashing fuel allocations for all government vehicles by 30 percent.
Further belt-tightening steps encompassed reduced operating hours for shops, restaurants, cafes, and shopping malls, alongside a one-third reduction in street lighting and billboard illumination across the country.
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