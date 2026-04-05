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KL Deemed To Be University Secures Over 6,300 Placement Offers For Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 04 April 2026: KL Deemed to be University proudly hosted the Placement Success Meet 2026 across its Hyderabad campuses, bringing together students, parents, recruiters, and faculty to celebrate career achievements and industry readiness.
During the current academic year, over 300 companies participated in the placement process, offering diverse opportunities to eligible registered students. The university has recorded over 6,300 placement offers, with 4,700 unique students already placed. The placement process is still ongoing, with expectations of additional high-value offers for meritorious students.
At the KLH Aziznagar Campus, the meet was organised for graduating B. Tech and BCA students, marking their transition from campus to careers. Adding to the momentum, KLH Global Business School, Kondapur celebrated placement success for its MBA and BBA, reflecting a strong and unified placement ecosystem across campuses.
The KLH Aziznagar campus was graced by Hon'ble Sri Kale Yadaiah, MLA, Chevella, who appreciated the university's focus on career-oriented education and encouraged students to strive for excellence. Industry leaders from Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Cadence Design Systems, and NSE Academy interacted with students, sharing insights on evolving industry expectations.
The highlight of this year's placements is the highest international package of ₹81 LPA. At the Hyderabad campus, ₹32.58 LPA package was offered by Flipkart, along with a stipend of ₹1 lakh per annum to the student. Leading recruiters included Siemens, Juspay, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T, Google, Silicon Labs, Schneider Electric, Microsoft, Apple, Winwiew, Prodapt, Optum, ServiceNow, and Adobe. Major recruiters such as LTI Mindtree, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture, and Capgemini also made significant offers.
In a notable achievement, around 30 students from the B. Tech 2027 batch (third year) have already secured early offers from reputed organizations including Visa, Flipkart, Siemens, Cummins, Ancile, DRDO, and Taras Systems & Solutions, highlighting strong academic grounding and industry preparedness.
“As the placement season concludes on a successful note, we celebrate a proud milestone for our students,” said Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University.“We take immense pride in their dedication and determination in securing a distinguished place in today's competitive world. This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our students, faculty, and mentors. I congratulate our students and sincerely thank their parents, professors, career advisors, and mentors for their unwavering support.”
Dr. G. P. Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, added,“We are witnessing a promising start for our students, some of them already securing positions in leading organizations. With a focused goal of achieving 100 percent placements for the 2026 graduating batch, we have strengthened our training initiatives through specialized sessions, certification programs, and continuous assessments to ensure industry readiness.”
Students were felicitated with mementoes and certificates by distinguished guests, while top performers with multiple offers were specially recognized. The event also witnessed the presence of Dr. N. Venkatram, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar campus and other university officials besides, enthusiastic participation from students and their families, faculty and guests.
During the current academic year, over 300 companies participated in the placement process, offering diverse opportunities to eligible registered students. The university has recorded over 6,300 placement offers, with 4,700 unique students already placed. The placement process is still ongoing, with expectations of additional high-value offers for meritorious students.
At the KLH Aziznagar Campus, the meet was organised for graduating B. Tech and BCA students, marking their transition from campus to careers. Adding to the momentum, KLH Global Business School, Kondapur celebrated placement success for its MBA and BBA, reflecting a strong and unified placement ecosystem across campuses.
The KLH Aziznagar campus was graced by Hon'ble Sri Kale Yadaiah, MLA, Chevella, who appreciated the university's focus on career-oriented education and encouraged students to strive for excellence. Industry leaders from Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Cadence Design Systems, and NSE Academy interacted with students, sharing insights on evolving industry expectations.
The highlight of this year's placements is the highest international package of ₹81 LPA. At the Hyderabad campus, ₹32.58 LPA package was offered by Flipkart, along with a stipend of ₹1 lakh per annum to the student. Leading recruiters included Siemens, Juspay, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T, Google, Silicon Labs, Schneider Electric, Microsoft, Apple, Winwiew, Prodapt, Optum, ServiceNow, and Adobe. Major recruiters such as LTI Mindtree, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture, and Capgemini also made significant offers.
In a notable achievement, around 30 students from the B. Tech 2027 batch (third year) have already secured early offers from reputed organizations including Visa, Flipkart, Siemens, Cummins, Ancile, DRDO, and Taras Systems & Solutions, highlighting strong academic grounding and industry preparedness.
“As the placement season concludes on a successful note, we celebrate a proud milestone for our students,” said Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University.“We take immense pride in their dedication and determination in securing a distinguished place in today's competitive world. This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our students, faculty, and mentors. I congratulate our students and sincerely thank their parents, professors, career advisors, and mentors for their unwavering support.”
Dr. G. P. Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, added,“We are witnessing a promising start for our students, some of them already securing positions in leading organizations. With a focused goal of achieving 100 percent placements for the 2026 graduating batch, we have strengthened our training initiatives through specialized sessions, certification programs, and continuous assessments to ensure industry readiness.”
Students were felicitated with mementoes and certificates by distinguished guests, while top performers with multiple offers were specially recognized. The event also witnessed the presence of Dr. N. Venkatram, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar campus and other university officials besides, enthusiastic participation from students and their families, faculty and guests.
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