Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Commanders Threatening Troops Over Refusal To Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported this on Facebook.

"Military intelligence intercepted a conversation between a Russian commander and his subordinate assault troops. It is filled with threats of reprisals for refusing to carry out orders to attack," the statement said.

According to HUR, Russian servicemen appear to have found a way to avoid executing orders – simply cutting off communication with their commander, which provokes his anger.

The commander also mentions in the conversation that his subordinates are wounded, but this apparently does not stop him or change his demands, the intelligence agency said.

DIU intercept: Russian soldiers refuse to contact their commanders to avoid participating in assaults

The agency recalled that Russian Armed Forces personnel have an alternative – to surrender, if they do not want to be shot by their own commanders.

Ukrainian intelligence previously intercepted a conversation indicating systematic killings of Russian servicemen by their own commanders.

You can buy Ukrinform photos here