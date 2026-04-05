Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Rises To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram.

"Three people were injured. They have received all necessary medical assistance. Two are in hospital, while one will undergo outpatient treatment," he said.

Lysak noted that as of 07:00, preliminary reports indicate that about 250 windows and 25 balconies in residential buildings were damaged, while four balconies were completely destroyed. Electricity and water supply are currently available in the buildings, but gas supply has been temporarily cut off.

"Since early night, more than 100 municipal workers and special equipment have been operating at the site. Work to cover broken windows is ongoing. A mobile 'Point of Invincibility' has been deployed, and representatives of the district administration are accepting applications from residents for compensation from the city budget and under the 'eVidnovlennia' program," he added.

Russian drone attack sparks fires in Odesa, two injured

Earlier, it was reported that fires broke out in one of Odesa's districts following a Russian drone attack on the night of April 4-5, initially leaving two people injured.