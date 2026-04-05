'Did You Shoot With Hanuman..'? Raha's Cute Question To Ranbir Kapoor Wins Hearts

Ranbir Kapoor's journey as a father beautifully intersects with his role in Ramayana, as he shares how narrating epic tales to daughter Raha deepened his connection to the character of Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor shared a touching glimpse into his personal life while promoting Ramayana. The actor revealed that he often narrates stories from the epic to his daughter Raha, who listens with curiosity and excitement.

Her innocent questions-like whether he filmed scenes with Hanuman or Sita-left him both amused and emotional. For Ranbir, these moments highlight how deeply rooted the Ramayana is in Indian culture, even for a three-year-old.

Initially hesitant to portray Lord Rama, Ranbir admitted he didn't feel ready for such an iconic role. However, becoming a father shifted his perspective.

Working on the film while simultaneously sharing the story at home gave him a renewed sense of purpose. Interestingly, the actor will be seen in a double role, also portraying Parshuram, adding another layer of intrigue to the project.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being mounted on an unprecedented scale.

The film features a powerful ensemble including Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

With a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, the two-part epic aims to take Indian mythology to a global audience. The first installment is set to release in October 2026, followed by the second in 2027.