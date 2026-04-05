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Zelenskyy Hits Russia with New Sanctions
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a sweeping new sanctions package targeting Russian individuals and companies fueling Moscow's war machine, the presidential press service announced Saturday — penalizing entities ranging from drone manufacturers and missile component suppliers to firms operating illegally in occupied Ukrainian territories.
The measures strike at 26 individuals and 31 legal entities, casting a wide net across Russia's military-industrial supply chain.
Targeting the Arsenal
The sanctioned entities include companies producing unmanned robotic systems — spanning underwater, surface, and aerial platforms — alongside the software used to operate them. The list further encompasses manufacturers and service providers of electronic warfare systems, air defense equipment, armored vehicles, submarines, surface vessels, auxiliary fleet ships, port infrastructure, and associated components.
Kyiv zeroed in specifically on Russia's aviation sector, with a statement confirming that "sanctions have been imposed on enterprises in the aviation sector – manufacturers and repairers of components for helicopters of the Mi-8, Mi-17, Mi-171, Mi-172, and Mi-14 series."
Closing the Evasion Net
A parallel sanctions decision extends to seven individuals and 11 legal entities identified as facilitators of sanctions evasion — executives and companies actively working to circumvent the international restrictions imposed on Moscow since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Among those targeted are manufacturers of components for Russian Kh-101, Kh-59M2/M2A, and Iskander-K missiles — weapons systems that have been repeatedly deployed against Ukrainian civilian and military targets throughout the war. The package also ensnares firms conducting illicit commercial activities in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories and companies implicated in the construction of the Kerch Bridge, the strategically vital crossing linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
The move signals Kyiv's intensifying effort to economically isolate the entities sustaining Russia's prolonged military campaign, as the conflict continues to grind into its fourth year with no immediate ceasefire in sight.
The measures strike at 26 individuals and 31 legal entities, casting a wide net across Russia's military-industrial supply chain.
Targeting the Arsenal
The sanctioned entities include companies producing unmanned robotic systems — spanning underwater, surface, and aerial platforms — alongside the software used to operate them. The list further encompasses manufacturers and service providers of electronic warfare systems, air defense equipment, armored vehicles, submarines, surface vessels, auxiliary fleet ships, port infrastructure, and associated components.
Kyiv zeroed in specifically on Russia's aviation sector, with a statement confirming that "sanctions have been imposed on enterprises in the aviation sector – manufacturers and repairers of components for helicopters of the Mi-8, Mi-17, Mi-171, Mi-172, and Mi-14 series."
Closing the Evasion Net
A parallel sanctions decision extends to seven individuals and 11 legal entities identified as facilitators of sanctions evasion — executives and companies actively working to circumvent the international restrictions imposed on Moscow since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Among those targeted are manufacturers of components for Russian Kh-101, Kh-59M2/M2A, and Iskander-K missiles — weapons systems that have been repeatedly deployed against Ukrainian civilian and military targets throughout the war. The package also ensnares firms conducting illicit commercial activities in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories and companies implicated in the construction of the Kerch Bridge, the strategically vital crossing linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
The move signals Kyiv's intensifying effort to economically isolate the entities sustaining Russia's prolonged military campaign, as the conflict continues to grind into its fourth year with no immediate ceasefire in sight.
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