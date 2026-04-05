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Azerbaijan Dispatches 200-Ton Aid Package to Iran
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has delivered a fresh consignment of humanitarian assistance to Iran as the devastating Middle East conflict, triggered by the US-Israeli offensive, continues to exact a heavy toll on the Iranian civilian population, a state news agency reported Saturday.
The latest shipment, dispatched under the direct orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, weighs 200 tons and comprises 190 tons of food products, seven tons of medicines, and three tons of medical supplies — Baku's most substantial aid delivery to Tehran since hostilities erupted.
A Neighbor Steps Up
The aid was sent to address the "current needs of the people of neighboring and friendly Iran," Azertag cited the initiative as stating, reflecting Baku's effort to maintain humanitarian solidarity with Tehran despite the volatile regional climate.
This is not Azerbaijan's first such gesture. In March, Baku forwarded an earlier relief package that included 10 tons of flour, six tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than four tons of water, approximately 600 kilograms of tea, and roughly two tons of medicines and medical supplies — underlining a sustained, escalating commitment to Iran's relief needs.
Conflict Context
The humanitarian outreach comes as the Middle East grinds through one of its most violent chapters in recent memory. The crisis ignited on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated air offensive against Iran, a campaign that has since killed more than 1,340 people, among them Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian sources.
Tehran has answered with retaliatory drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations, deepening regional instability and drawing an ever-widening circle of nations into the conflict's orbit.
The latest shipment, dispatched under the direct orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, weighs 200 tons and comprises 190 tons of food products, seven tons of medicines, and three tons of medical supplies — Baku's most substantial aid delivery to Tehran since hostilities erupted.
A Neighbor Steps Up
The aid was sent to address the "current needs of the people of neighboring and friendly Iran," Azertag cited the initiative as stating, reflecting Baku's effort to maintain humanitarian solidarity with Tehran despite the volatile regional climate.
This is not Azerbaijan's first such gesture. In March, Baku forwarded an earlier relief package that included 10 tons of flour, six tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than four tons of water, approximately 600 kilograms of tea, and roughly two tons of medicines and medical supplies — underlining a sustained, escalating commitment to Iran's relief needs.
Conflict Context
The humanitarian outreach comes as the Middle East grinds through one of its most violent chapters in recent memory. The crisis ignited on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated air offensive against Iran, a campaign that has since killed more than 1,340 people, among them Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian sources.
Tehran has answered with retaliatory drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations, deepening regional instability and drawing an ever-widening circle of nations into the conflict's orbit.
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