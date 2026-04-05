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Dubai property market sales hit AED176.7B in Q1 2026
(MENAFN- Total Communications) Dubai property market sales hit AED176.7B in Q1 2026
fäm Properties analysis shows transactions rose 23.4% YoY in value, 5.5% in volume to 47,996 deals as off-plan growth continued in March
Dubai, UAE, 3rd April, 2026: The Dubai real estate market recorded 47,996 sales transactions worth AED176.7 billion in Q1 2026, a 5.5% year-on-year increase in volume and a 23.4% rise in value, as the property sector showed strong resilience in March.
A market report issued by fäm Properties today reveals that the off-plan segment dominated in Q1, accounting for 70% of sales transaction volume and 71% of total value, reflecting Dubai’s ongoing pipeline of new launches from major developers.
Data from DXBinteract showed that the off-plan market remained strong in March, with 10,303 sales transactions amounting to AED31.2 billion, representing YoY increases of 5.4% in volume and 8.9% in value.
“The market continues to show clear resilience even against a backdrop of regional uncertainty,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “The investor confidence we’re seeing now is built on strong fundamentals, transparency and long-term growth drivers that remain firmly in place.”
Apartments led the way in Q1, with 36,428 sales transactions worth AED75.2 billion, a 10.5% increase in value. Villa sales transactions were up 17.9% in volume YoY to 8,261 deals amounting to AED59.1 billion, while commercial sales transactions, including offices and shops, soared by 69.1% to AED10.2 billion in value, despite a marginal 0.6% fall in volume to 2,048.
Meanwhile, sales transactions for plots rose 3.2% in volume YoY to 1,193, and by 14.3% in value to AED31.9 billion. The volume of Q1 mortgage transactions increased by 7.5% to 11,829.
In the primary market, the median price for villas climbed 35.3% YoY to AED4.1 million, while off-plan apartments were up by 3.1% YoY to AED1.4 million. Meanwhile, plots fell 23.6%, likely reflecting a shift in buyer preferences towards ready property.
A similar trend was seen in the resale market, where median prices for villas climbed 16.2% to AED4.3 million over 2025, and are now 35.1% above 2014 levels. Apartment resale prices rose 6.3% YoY to AED4.3 million, while plot resale prices dropped by 38.3% to AED4.8 million.
Mortgage transactions totalled 11,829 in Q1, up 7.5% year-on-year, with an overall value of AED59.8 billion, a 46% increase. In the resale segment, cash transactions accounted for 67% of activity, compared to 33% for mortgage-backed purchases.
The most expensive properties sold during Q1 went for AED 422 million at Aman Residences Tower 2, while the most expensive villa was sold for AED350 million at Jumeirah First. Led by Al Barsha South Fourth, the highest transaction volumes were concentrated in emerging communities attracting buyers with competitive pricing and new off-plan launches.
Top 5 Performing Areas by Volume in Q1
AreaTransactionsValue AED
Al Barsha South Fourth3,1624.0B
Dubai South2,8895.4B
Al Yelayiss 12,88512.9B
Wadi Al Safa 52,6944.5B
Wadi Al Safa 32,2735.3B
Apartment Average Prices in Top 5 Areas
AreaAvg. PricePrice/sqft
Dubai Creek Harbour2,940,8882,559
Dubai Islands2,677,0912,782
Business Bay2,265,0002,595
Nad Al Sheba First1,405,0003,567
Dubai South1,290,0001,533
Villa Average Prices in Top 5 Areas
AreaAvg. PricePrice/sqft
Me'Aisem Second15,831,8881,784
Me'Aisem First12,213,0002,016
Al Yelayiss 57,890,8881,482
Nad Al Sheba First6,906,0002,301
Dubai South4,250,0001,327
Best Selling Projects in Q1 2026
Primary Market Apartments
ProjectVolumeValueMedian Price
Binghatti Vintage539412.4M699.0K
Maybach 6 - Tower B403689.6M1.4M
Sierra By Iman338483.2M1.3M
Binghatti Cullinan326393.0M880.0K
Samana Boulevard Heights281250.6M757.8K
Primary Market Villas
ProjectVolumeValueMedian Price
DAMAC Islands 2 - Bahamas 23761.2B2.8M
DAMAC Islands 2 – Cuba3711.2B2.9M
DAMAC Islands 2 - Bahamas 13571.2B2.9M
DAMAC Islands 2 - Tahiti 23311.1B2.9M
DAMAC Islands 2 - Bermuda3231.0B2.9M
Resale Apartments
ProjectVolumeValueMedian Price
Peninsula Four62151.7M2.2M
The Holland Gardens 5481.1M1.5M
Peninsula Three 4887.9M1.8M
Ashjar4794.8M2.0M
The Neighbourhood C14692.8M1.9M
Resale Villas
ProjectVolumeValueMedian Price
Rukan 34665.4M1.2M
Jumeirah Village Triangle41203.2M5.0M
The Valley-Nara36111.8M2.9M
The Valley-Orania34103.1M2.8M
Aura33176.5M5.2M
Ends
fäm Properties analysis shows transactions rose 23.4% YoY in value, 5.5% in volume to 47,996 deals as off-plan growth continued in March
Dubai, UAE, 3rd April, 2026: The Dubai real estate market recorded 47,996 sales transactions worth AED176.7 billion in Q1 2026, a 5.5% year-on-year increase in volume and a 23.4% rise in value, as the property sector showed strong resilience in March.
A market report issued by fäm Properties today reveals that the off-plan segment dominated in Q1, accounting for 70% of sales transaction volume and 71% of total value, reflecting Dubai’s ongoing pipeline of new launches from major developers.
Data from DXBinteract showed that the off-plan market remained strong in March, with 10,303 sales transactions amounting to AED31.2 billion, representing YoY increases of 5.4% in volume and 8.9% in value.
“The market continues to show clear resilience even against a backdrop of regional uncertainty,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “The investor confidence we’re seeing now is built on strong fundamentals, transparency and long-term growth drivers that remain firmly in place.”
Apartments led the way in Q1, with 36,428 sales transactions worth AED75.2 billion, a 10.5% increase in value. Villa sales transactions were up 17.9% in volume YoY to 8,261 deals amounting to AED59.1 billion, while commercial sales transactions, including offices and shops, soared by 69.1% to AED10.2 billion in value, despite a marginal 0.6% fall in volume to 2,048.
Meanwhile, sales transactions for plots rose 3.2% in volume YoY to 1,193, and by 14.3% in value to AED31.9 billion. The volume of Q1 mortgage transactions increased by 7.5% to 11,829.
In the primary market, the median price for villas climbed 35.3% YoY to AED4.1 million, while off-plan apartments were up by 3.1% YoY to AED1.4 million. Meanwhile, plots fell 23.6%, likely reflecting a shift in buyer preferences towards ready property.
A similar trend was seen in the resale market, where median prices for villas climbed 16.2% to AED4.3 million over 2025, and are now 35.1% above 2014 levels. Apartment resale prices rose 6.3% YoY to AED4.3 million, while plot resale prices dropped by 38.3% to AED4.8 million.
Mortgage transactions totalled 11,829 in Q1, up 7.5% year-on-year, with an overall value of AED59.8 billion, a 46% increase. In the resale segment, cash transactions accounted for 67% of activity, compared to 33% for mortgage-backed purchases.
The most expensive properties sold during Q1 went for AED 422 million at Aman Residences Tower 2, while the most expensive villa was sold for AED350 million at Jumeirah First. Led by Al Barsha South Fourth, the highest transaction volumes were concentrated in emerging communities attracting buyers with competitive pricing and new off-plan launches.
Top 5 Performing Areas by Volume in Q1
AreaTransactionsValue AED
Al Barsha South Fourth3,1624.0B
Dubai South2,8895.4B
Al Yelayiss 12,88512.9B
Wadi Al Safa 52,6944.5B
Wadi Al Safa 32,2735.3B
Apartment Average Prices in Top 5 Areas
AreaAvg. PricePrice/sqft
Dubai Creek Harbour2,940,8882,559
Dubai Islands2,677,0912,782
Business Bay2,265,0002,595
Nad Al Sheba First1,405,0003,567
Dubai South1,290,0001,533
Villa Average Prices in Top 5 Areas
AreaAvg. PricePrice/sqft
Me'Aisem Second15,831,8881,784
Me'Aisem First12,213,0002,016
Al Yelayiss 57,890,8881,482
Nad Al Sheba First6,906,0002,301
Dubai South4,250,0001,327
Best Selling Projects in Q1 2026
Primary Market Apartments
ProjectVolumeValueMedian Price
Binghatti Vintage539412.4M699.0K
Maybach 6 - Tower B403689.6M1.4M
Sierra By Iman338483.2M1.3M
Binghatti Cullinan326393.0M880.0K
Samana Boulevard Heights281250.6M757.8K
Primary Market Villas
ProjectVolumeValueMedian Price
DAMAC Islands 2 - Bahamas 23761.2B2.8M
DAMAC Islands 2 – Cuba3711.2B2.9M
DAMAC Islands 2 - Bahamas 13571.2B2.9M
DAMAC Islands 2 - Tahiti 23311.1B2.9M
DAMAC Islands 2 - Bermuda3231.0B2.9M
Resale Apartments
ProjectVolumeValueMedian Price
Peninsula Four62151.7M2.2M
The Holland Gardens 5481.1M1.5M
Peninsula Three 4887.9M1.8M
Ashjar4794.8M2.0M
The Neighbourhood C14692.8M1.9M
Resale Villas
ProjectVolumeValueMedian Price
Rukan 34665.4M1.2M
Jumeirah Village Triangle41203.2M5.0M
The Valley-Nara36111.8M2.9M
The Valley-Orania34103.1M2.8M
Aura33176.5M5.2M
Ends
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